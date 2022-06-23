One Musicfest 2022: Lineup, tickets, price, dates, and more

Atlanta’s two-day urban music festival, titled One Musicfest, has announced its lineup. The lineup for One MusicFest 2022, which is slated to take place on October 8 and October 9, includes performances from Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, and Jeezy, among others. The venue for this year’s One Musicfest is Central Park, which is located at 395 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta, GA. This new location is larger and boasts four stages.
This is the twelfth iteration of One Musicfest, and it is set to feature 40 incredible artists. In a statement, J. Carter, founder of One Musicfest, said:
"We are super excited about this year's line-up and new location. One thing we pride ourselves on is creating a diverse line-up that reflects the vast & beautiful breath of Black Music and Culture. We are also taking over the 4th Ward Area in Atlanta, GA, and increasing our footprint to four stages instead of three. ONE Musicfest 2022 will be our biggest year yet, but we still plan to keep the energy and vibrations intimate and comfortable."
Lineup and tickets for One Musicfest 2022
The two-day general admission tickets for the festival start at $169, and deposit options are listed on the website. Tickets are also available in two-day VIP, Platinum, and Titanium categories. The two-day VIP tickets are priced at $425 while the two-day platinum tickets are priced at $975. The Titanium tickets for two-day access are priced at $5500.
The Platinum tickets give access to a premium lounge with a bar and luxurious seating, the 3rd and 4th festival stages, and all of the performing artists. On the other hand, Titanium ticket holders will have access to benefits like side-stage viewing at the OMF & Toyota Stages, personal concierge throughout the weekend, and special viewing areas, alongside private golf cart transportation connecting all the four stages.
You can take a look at the lineup below.
- Special Performance by Ms. Lauryn Hill
- Lil Baby
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Street Legends Set with Rick Ross and Gucci Mane
- Jeezy
- Ashanti & Ja Rule
- City Girls
- Beenie Man
- Tems
- Jagged Edge
- Bleu
- Victoria Monet
- Larry June
- Mya
- Saucy Santana
- Lupe Fiasco
- DJ Kash Caribbean Experience feat. Wayne Wonder, Kranium, Red Rat, DeMarco, and more
- The Big Facts Mixtape feat. Rich Homie Quan, Young Dro, Rocko, Pastor Troy, and surprise guests
- Juvenile
- Doug E. Fresh & the Chuck Brown Band
- Tweet
- CKay
- Sevyn Streeter
- Tye Tribbett
- Tank and the Bangas
- Bilal
- Phony PPL
- Alex Isley
- Lady Wray
- J. Howell
- Kenneth Whalum
- Willie Hyn
- Dear Callie
More about the festival
One Musicfest is one of the largest two-day urban progressive music festivals in the world. Over the years, it has become a destination festival, attracting more than 50,000 music fans from across the country. It is known for its eclectic mashup of urban artists. The festival lineup in the past has featured H.E.R., SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Summer Walker, Pharrell, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Miguel, Outkast, Gucci Mane, Usher, Rick Ross, Lucky Daye, Lauryn Hill, Anderson Paak, Erykah Badu, DVSN, Damian Marley, Ari Lennox, A$AP Rocky, T.I, and Jill Scott, among others.