How many wedding dresses did Nikki Bella wear during her Parisian wedding?

Nikki Bella is one of the superstars who doesn't shy away from showcasing her love for fashion, which was reflected in her multiple wedding dresses during her wedding last August 2022. Interestingly, one of them was even linked to her ex John Cena.

The former Divas Champion announced her relationship with former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev in March 2019. They got engaged that same year in November and welcomed their son Matteo in July 2020. In August 2022, the couple officially got married in Paris.

In an interview with Brides in October 2022, Nikki Bella revealed that the fairy-tale-like wedding included four outfit changes. Interestingly, one of the wedding dresses was something she chose during her previous engagement with John Cena.

“I had two beautiful dresses that I loved, and they were going to be for a different marriage, but they were my dream and I love them. So, I brought them out to see if I could make them work. What brides will realize when they start searching for the dress is that what you wear is about you as a woman. It has nothing to do with the person that you're marrying or the people that are attending. It has everything to do with what you've envisioned for yourself and how you feel.”

Months after their wedding, a wedding special is set to be released on E! on January 26, following the couple's journey before and during their preparations.

How did Artem Chigvintsev feel about Nikki Bella using her previously chosen wedding dress?

The Hall of Famer's relationship with John Cena is one of the most notable ones in WWE, especially since it was used in the past during their feuds and for Total Divas/Bellas. However, it looks like Nikki's previous relationship did not bother her husband.

In a recent interview with Us, Nikki Bella revealed she was hesitant at first about using the dress but stated it made no sense if she wouldn't wear it since it was for her. It was later shared that Brie Bella was not the biggest fan, but Artem was okay with the decision.

“I didn’t think it was going to be that big of a deal for people to react how I reacted … I think [if there’s] an issue with it, they’re bringing some other energy into our happiness. Why would we want to even waste time talking about it … It did not bother me at all,” Artem Chigvintsev stated.

It will truly be interesting to see what went down during Nikki Bella and Chigvintsev's wedding planning. Still, it looks like the couple were able to get through the problems they faced during the preparations.

