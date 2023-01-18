Brie Bella regrets banning ex-WWE star from her wedding to Daniel Bryan

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella recently opened up about Total Divas producers encouraging her to ban Summer Rae from her wedding.

Brie married former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan, real name Bryan Danielson, on April 11, 2014. Backstage footage from the weeks leading up to the wedding aired on the May 25, 2014, episode of E! reality show Total Divas.

On The Bellas Podcast, Brie recalled how she probably should have gone against the producers' wishes and invited Summer anyway:

"I remember they kinda pushed me to not invite Summer to my wedding. I had to have a talk with her backstage […] But I felt bad that was a thing, and I'm actually disappointed in my 29, 30-year-old self, however old I was, that I actually went with that."

In an earlier episode, Brie accused Summer of behaving in a "sl*tty, classless" way after she asked Bryan's opinion about someone she slept with. Nikki Bella also encouraged Brie not to let their fellow Total Divas cast member attend the wedding.

Summer Rae once slapped WWE veteran Natalya

The March 30, 2014, episode of Total Divas featured one of the most dramatic scenes in the show's history. After weeks of arguments, Summer Rae turned up at Natalya's house and slapped The Queen of Harts in the face.

Natalya appeared on The Bella Twins' podcast this week alongside original cast members Cameron and JoJo Offerman. She backed up Brie's comments about producers trying to create storylines:

"I don't even really remember why Summer and I had so much conflict," Natalya said. "All of a sudden I was just engulfed in flames of conflict with Summer. I was wondering what was it that p****d me off so much? She and I had all sorts of beef."

Nikki Bella was also at the center of controversy on the show. She clarified that her disputes with Eva Marie were legitimate and not scripted purely for entertaining reasons.

