Nikki Bella confirms she had real-life heat with released WWE Superstar

Nikki Bella recently recalled how she and Eva Marie had legitimate problems with each other while filming scenes for their TV show, Total Divas.

The first season of the E! reality show premiered in 2013. Brie Bella, Cameron, Eva Marie, JoJo Offerman, Naomi, Natalya, and Nikki Bella were among the original cast members.

On The Bellas Podcast, Nikki spoke about a real-life argument she once had with Marie:

"I had like a Queen Elizabeth [hairstyle] from like late 1800s bun on my head, which looked so bad with my highlights, and then I confronted Eva. And I'm in workout clothes with that bun on my head. I'm like, I don't know what I should cry more about: the argument or that bun! It was so bad. I can't even believe she could keep a straight face arguing with me."

The WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that the animosity was real. She also referenced another argument that Marie had with Paige and her sister Brie Bella:

"We hit heads big time legitimately," Nikki Bella continued. "Actually, nothing like what happened at the Staples Arena [between Brie, Eva, and Paige]."

On that occasion, Brie heavily criticized Marie for failing to take the wrestling business seriously. Paige also accused the former Total Diva of being "lazy" after she began wrestling training in Los Angeles instead of the Performance Center in Florida.

Marie returned to WWE in May 2021 after an absence of almost four years. However, she was released from her contract in November 2021 due to budget cuts.

How Brie and Nikki Bella's Total Divas fights started

Many scenes revolved around backstage drama in WWE. Cameron and Naomi got involved in a heated disagreement in the first season, while JoJo Offerman was not invited to Eva Marie's wedding.

Brie Bella added that fights were often started by producers who wanted to cause drama between the cast members:

"I'm not gonna say this producer's name – I'd like to – was like, 'Oh, she said this and did this and that.' I just remember all that. They loved it, so your fight always stemmed from the grapevine of people saying stuff. I look back at that and I should have known."

Brie also spoke about the time when a fellow Total Diva made "flirty, vulgar comments" to her husband, Daniel Bryan.

