Former WWE star explains her real-life heat with Naomi

Former WWE star Ariane Andrew, aka Cameron, recently opened up about her fight with Naomi on the first season of Total Divas.

The August 25, 2013, episode of the E! reality show featured a scene where the former tag team partners argued after a go-karting competition. Cameron, the winner of the contest, accused Naomi of being "bitter." The two-time SmackDown Women's Champion responded, "I'm the one who wins the matches."

On The Bellas Podcast, Cameron revealed that producers were constantly in her ear trying to stir up trouble with her friend. She also confirmed that the disagreement was real:

"It was so bad, to the point I was like, 'We're not friends anymore,'" Cameron said. "I was like, 'I'm not friends with you.' I was like, 'I'm done. You're good.' It was bad. I remember being in each other's face. I pushed her, she pushed me, and I was like, 'Don't you f***ing touch me.'"

The dramatic scene ended with The Funkadactyls shoving each other in front of several onlookers at the go-kart track.

Why Cameron initially worried about her dispute with Naomi

The episode, titled "Feuding Funkadactyls," was filmed before the E! network picked up WWE's Total Divas series idea.

At the time, Cameron was concerned that she had lost her friendship with Naomi over a meaningless spat that was not even going to air:

"I was so upset to the point when I get that mad, I started crying because that's how mad I was. That's the time too there was no official, 'This is going anywhere,' and so I just remember it was so fresh and so new, and I'm thinking like, 'Damn, I'm about to lose a friendship over something we didn't even know [if the show would air].'"

The Funkadactyls reunited when Cameron returned for the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Naomi took to Twitter after the show to say they always have each other's backs.

