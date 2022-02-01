×
Create
Notifications

Naomi breaks silence following Funkadactyls reunion at The Royal Rumble

Naomi and Cameron had a brief reunion at the Royal Rumble.
Naomi and Cameron had a brief reunion at the Royal Rumble.
Matt Black
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 01, 2022 05:03 AM IST
News

Naomi and Cameron's reunion at the Royal Rumble might have been brief, but perhaps that was because it was just the beginning of the next chapter in their WWE career together?

During the Women's Royal Rumble match on Saturday, Sonya Deville caused the eliminations of both Cameron and Naomi, causing the latter's elimination after being eliminated by Naomi earlier on in the match.

This morning, Naomi took to social media to let the WWE Universe know that she and Cameron would always have each other's backs, utilizing the Funkadactyls hashtag.

"And we still got each other's back *green heart* *purple heart* #funkadactyls 4 life *heart eyes emoji* @ArianeAndrew #RoyalRumble."
And we still got each other’s back 💚💜 #funkadactyls 4 life 😍 @ArianeAndrew #RoyalRumble https://t.co/h6sSpWVJvW

Will Cameron assist Naomi against Sonya Deville on SmackDown?

While most of the surprise entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble aren't scheduled to be around long-term, Cameron's tweet yesterday might imply she will stick around for a while.

Cameron said that while returning has always been her goal, she has a new goal when it comes to getting revenge on Sonya Deville.

"The past few years, I've had a urge for vengeance, like I had something to prove. Returning has always been my goal. At the Royal Rumble, I didn't see @SonyaDevilleWWE coming, but unfortunately for her, I have a new goal. #Funkadactyls #GirlBye," Cameron tweeted.

If Cameron is sticking around, it could explain why WWE has dragged out the storyline between Naomi and Sonya Deville for so long because they needed to get to the Rumble to move onto the next chapter.

Hopefully, fans can get some answers regarding Cameron's WWE future this Friday during SmackDown.

The past few years, I’ve had a urge for vengeance, like I had something to prove. Returning has always been my goal. At the Royal Rumble, I didn’t see @SonyaDevilleWWE coming, but unfortunately for her, I have a new goal. #Funkadactyls #GirlBye https://t.co/kCOxykbks9

Also ReadArticle Continues below

What do you make of Naomi and Cameron's comments? Do you think The Funkadactyls are getting back together on WWE SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Genci Papraniku
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Would you like to see Cameron stick around in WWE this year?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी