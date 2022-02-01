Naomi breaks silence following Funkadactyls reunion at The Royal Rumble

Naomi and Cameron's reunion at the Royal Rumble might have been brief, but perhaps that was because it was just the beginning of the next chapter in their WWE career together?

During the Women's Royal Rumble match on Saturday, Sonya Deville caused the eliminations of both Cameron and Naomi, causing the latter's elimination after being eliminated by Naomi earlier on in the match.

This morning, Naomi took to social media to let the WWE Universe know that she and Cameron would always have each other's backs, utilizing the Funkadactyls hashtag.

"And we still got each other's back *green heart* *purple heart* #funkadactyls 4 life *heart eyes emoji* @ArianeAndrew #RoyalRumble."

Will Cameron assist Naomi against Sonya Deville on SmackDown?

While most of the surprise entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble aren't scheduled to be around long-term, Cameron's tweet yesterday might imply she will stick around for a while.

Cameron said that while returning has always been her goal, she has a new goal when it comes to getting revenge on Sonya Deville.

"The past few years, I've had a urge for vengeance, like I had something to prove. Returning has always been my goal. At the Royal Rumble, I didn't see @SonyaDevilleWWE coming, but unfortunately for her, I have a new goal. #Funkadactyls #GirlBye," Cameron tweeted.

If Cameron is sticking around, it could explain why WWE has dragged out the storyline between Naomi and Sonya Deville for so long because they needed to get to the Rumble to move onto the next chapter.

Hopefully, fans can get some answers regarding Cameron's WWE future this Friday during SmackDown.

What do you make of Naomi and Cameron's comments? Do you think The Funkadactyls are getting back together on WWE SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

