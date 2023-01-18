"I was not invited to Eva's wedding" – Former Total Diva on her history with Eva Marie

JoJo Offerman recently disclosed details about her friendship with Eva Marie during their early days in WWE.

In 2013, the two women were cast members on the first season of Total Divas. They were nicknamed "the newbies" due to their inexperience in the wrestling business compared to their co-workers. Brie Bella, Cameron, Naomi, Natalya, and Nikki Bella were also cast members at the time.

The latest episode of The Bellas Podcast celebrated ten years since the premiere of Total Divas. During a discussion about Eva Marie, Offerman revealed that she did not attend her former colleague's wedding to Jonathan Coyle in 2014.

"I was not invited to Eva's wedding. I don't know [what happened]. Nothing, honestly, I think at that point I wasn't on the show [Total Divas] anymore, so I think it was just like I was not thought about, I guess. That would have to be a question for Eva. I don't know."

While Offerman left Total Divas after the first season in 2013, Eva Marie remained a cast member for six seasons before departing WWE in 2017.

As the video above shows, the two occasionally argued about their friendship in front of the cameras.

JoJo Offerman lost contact with Eva Marie

Despite their inexperience, both women were given opportunities to wrestle on the main roster during their first year in WWE. JoJo Offerman eventually became a ring announcer, while Eva Marie honed her skills in the NXT developmental system before returning to the main roster.

Offerman, who also had a run in NXT as a ring announcer, went on to explain how she lost touch with Marie:

"We're cool now, there's nothing [animosity] there, but yeah, we did everything together. But once I kind of went back to NXT and I was off the show, we didn't really talk. We just went our own separate ways."

Offerman also revealed that she has set a wedding date with Bray Wyatt for later this year.

