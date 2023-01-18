WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt set to get married later this year

JoJo Offerman recently confirmed that she and Bray Wyatt have set a date for their wedding.

The former WWE ring announcer has been in a relationship with the SmackDown Superstar for several years. She gave birth to their first child, Knash Sixx, on May 18, 2019. Their second child together, Hyrie Von, was born on May 28, 2020.

On The Bellas Podcast, Offerman clarified her relationship status with Wyatt when Nikki Bella asked her about married life:

"We're not officially married. Engaged. But we will be married at the end of the year. We've picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun, the kids are crazy."

Offerman announced on April 28, 2022, that she is engaged to Wyatt. The three-time WWE world champion responded on Instagram, "I'm a lucky dude." Wyatt also has two children from a previous marriage.

JoJo Offerman explains how Bray Wyatt helped Total Divas cast members

The latest episode of Brie and Nikki Bella's podcast celebrated ten years since the debut of E! reality show Total Divas. The WWE Hall of Famers were joined by three of the original cast members: Ariane Andrew (aka Cameron), JoJo Offerman, and Natalya.

Offerman revealed that Bray Wyatt was not allowed to be filmed on the show, presumably to protect his mysterious WWE persona. The Total Divas cast often sat near Wyatt when they did not want cameras to catch a particular conversation.

"What's funny is that Windham, who you guys all know, I'm with now, he always gets to say, 'You know, I can't be filmed,' so I remember quite a few of us would go around his area because they couldn't film him," Offerman said. "If we wanted any type of [conversation] that's not gonna be aired, a few of those people, I don't know who exactly [couldn't be filmed], but I knew he was one of them."

The ninth Total Divas season concluded on December 10, 2019. The series has not been brought back since filming for the 10th season was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

