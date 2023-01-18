Brie Bella says ex-WWE Diva made "flirty, vulgar comments" to Daniel Bryan

Brie Bella recently opened up about a legitimate disagreement she had with Summer Rae on Total Divas.

The E! reality show, which ran from 2013 to 2019, followed the lives of several WWE women inside and outside of wrestling. While many arguments in the series were scripted for entertaining purposes, the dispute between Brie Bella and Summer Rae in 2014 was real.

On The Bellas Podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that she was genuinely annoyed by something Summer said to her then-fiancé Daniel Bryan:

"We got in a fight because she made some flirty, vulgar comments to Bryan, and I called her out on it," Brie said.

She added that her relationship with Summer, real name Danielle Moinet, has improved over the years:

"Danielle and I are friends now and we're really close, but what happened is she was in the trainer's room," Brie continued. "Bryan was in there getting something done. You know how they'd have the black curtains in front of doors at times? So I was standing outside the black curtain waiting for Bryan and I heard her, and I was like, 'What did she just say?' I was shocked, so I called her out on the bus."

Summer Rae was part of the Total Divas cast for two seasons between March 2014 and March 2015. Brie Bella, an original cast member, appeared on the show for eight seasons between July 2013 and November 2018. She also starred in a spin-off series, Total Bellas, with her sister Nikki Bella.

What did Brie Bella say to Summer Rae at the time?

The heated disagreement aired on the March 30, 2014, episode of Total Divas, titled "On Brie's Bad Side."

Daniel Bryan, real name Bryan Danielson, told The Bella Twins that Summer Rae wanted his opinion on who she had slept with. Moments later, Brie Bella furiously confronted her co-worker backstage in a Total Divas scene:

"You never pull someone's f***ing man aside privately and ask his thoughts on who you slept with. That is a sl*tty, classless thing to do."

Summer Rae defended her actions in a separate interview clip:

"Yeah, I'm single, and yeah, I flirt, but who cares? I'm not a wh*re."

The argument led to Brie telling Summer that she was not invited to her wedding with Bryan later that year.

