Why did Nikki Bella and John Cena break up?

John Cena and Nikki Bella were once among the most well-known couples in WWE before their eventual split in 2018. Although the two were seemingly smooth sailing, the reality series Total Divas aired the problems that the former pair faced during their relationship.

Bella and Cena started dating in 2012 and moved in the following year. However, this development came with its fair share of issues. As shared in a Total Divas episode, Nikki had to sign a 75-page agreement form to make it official.

The pair may have resolved the issue, but John's alleged reservations about marriage and having kids lingered in their six-year-long relationship. This was even used as a storyline in 2017 for their feud against The Miz and Maryse, culminating in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 33.

After the former couple won the match, the 16-time world champion proposed to Bella. Their wedding preparations and the decision to call it off in April 2018 were aired in Total Bellas. They briefly reunited that same year but officially broke up in July 2018.

Several years after their breakup, Nikki shared that she still loved John Cena at the time. However, she felt the need to walk away as they had different priorities in life.

"I think a lot of women get into this situation when it's like, 'I love this person, but I don't know if it's right for my life,' and that's a hard thing. Sometimes we meet amazing people, but we're just meant to live a different life. (...) I just got this feeling so deep in my gut of, like, 'I need to walk away.' And no one thought I would, but it was hitting me so hard. Even though it's painful and even traumatizing, I just knew it was right."

A year after Nikki's breakup, she started dating her Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. In 2020, they announced their engagement and revealed they were expecting their first child, Matteo Chigvintsev, born on July 31, 2020. The Hall of Famer and her partner got married in August 2022.

Meanwhile, John Cena is now also married to Shay Shariatzadeh. They tied the knot at the attorney's office in 2020 and held a wedding celebration in Canada in 2022.

Nikki Bella and John Cena seem to be on good terms after their breakup

Despite their rocky six-year relationship, the former WWE couple kept in touch after their split.

Nikki Bella sent her warm wishes to John Cena after his marriage in 2020. The former Divas Champion also shared that Cena congratulated her and Brie Bella when they gave birth.

"So with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both. We haven’t had an individual conversation in gosh, I don’t know how long, but it was very short and sweet!"

Fortunately, not only are John Cena and Nikki Bella now happy with their relationships, but they still made sure to communicate with each other positively.

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes