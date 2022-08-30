WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella announces marriage to long-term partner, new reality series

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has married her long-term partner Artem Chigvintsev, new reports confirm.

Bella has been dating the former Dancing With The Stars professional for over three years. The pair got together in 2019 following Nikki's stint on the dancing reality series.

They announced their engagement in 2020, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, and welcomed their first child later that year. The two have a young son named Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, who was born on July 31st, 2020.

Over two years after initially announcing their engagement, Bella and Artem have finally tied the knot. The Total Bellas star took to Instagram to announce the news, which has since been reported by a number of mainstream outlets.

In her announcement, Bella also confirmed that a reality series following the build-up to the nuptials will soon air on E! Network.

"We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo," Bella said.

Nikki last competed in a WWE ring back in January 2022, when she entered the Women's Royal Rumble match.

When did Nikki Bella's relationship with John Cena end?

Though she is happy in a new relationship, Nikki was notably dating former WWE Champion John Cena.

The two began their relationship back in 2012, with a lot of their personal lives detailed on reality series Total Divas. In April 2017 at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, Cena even proposed to Bella in the ring following a victory in a tag match over The Miz and Maryse.

Around a year later, in April 2018, the two called off their engagement and subsequent wedding, which was planned for the following month. Both have since moved away from their in-ring duties in WWE.

What do you think of Nikki Bella's wedding announcement? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

