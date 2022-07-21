Former Divas Champion says breakup with John Cena was "traumatizing" 

Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella recently opened up about her much-publicized breakup with John Cena back in 2018.

Cena and Bella were in a relationship for nearly six years before breaking up in April 2018, just a month before their marriage, leaving fans shell-shocked. The couple was adored by fans, as much as WWE even had them join hands for a bout against The Miz and Maryse that went down at WrestleMania 33. Post-match, John Cena went down on his knees and proposed to Nikki Bella.

In an interview with ET, the former Divas Champion spoke about the split. Bella stated that many women come to a stage in their lives where they feel like they aren't meant to be with a person, even though they are "amazing." She added that while the breakup was "traumatizing," she stuck by her decision.

"I think a lot of women get into this situation when it's like, 'I love this person, but I don't know if it's right for my life,' and that's a hard thing. Sometimes we meet amazing people, but we're just meant to live a different life. (...) I just got this feeling so deep in my gut of, like, 'I need to walk away.' And no one thought I would, but it was hitting me so hard. Even though it's painful and even traumatizing, I just knew it was right," said Nikki Bella.

The WWE Hall of Famer is currently engaged to Artem Chigvintsev, with whom she also has a baby boy.

John Cena seemingly tied the knot with Shay Shariatzadeh recently

In 2020, the 16-time world champion got married to Shay Shariatzadeh in an intimate wedding amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic. A few days back, John Cena seemingly tied the knot with Shariatzadeh again, with several guests around to celebrate the occasion.

Images of Cena and his wife in wedding dresses took the internet by storm, following which reports of them marrying again began circulating. While the WWE legend didn't confirm or deny anything, he sent out a cryptic tweet, saying "I do," further fueling the chatter among his legion of fans.

