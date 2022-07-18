John Cena shares a two-word message after wedding reports took the Internet by storm

Legendary WWE Superstar John Cena has seemingly broken silence after reports of his wedding hit the headlines this weekend

The former world champion held a public ceremony with his wife, Shay Shariatzade, in Vancouver. The couple secretly married in October 20, 2020, and two years later, celebrated with close family and friends.

TMZ Sports shared pictures from the ceremony in which the couple was seen entering a building. While Cena was in formals, his wife Shay wore a beautiful white gown. There were contradictory reports about the two possibly being there for rehearsal, but the WWE Superstar's latest tweet could put an end to all speculation:

"I do," read his tweet.

Fans rushed to congratulate him on social media and sent their best wishes to the celebrated star. Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh have been together since early 2019, and the couple's well-wishers are glad to learn about their second wedding.

Update on backstage plans for John Cena's WWE return

John Cena @JohnCena Be brave enough to allow love in your life. Be brave enough to allow love in your life.

Last month marked the 20th anniversary of John Cena's pro-wrestling debut. He made a brief appearance on RAW to celebrate with fans, where he was involved in a backstage confrontation with Theory.

Prior to his return, the rookie sensation had been taking shots at the 16-time world champion as he argued to be the "better version" of Cena. The creative team was reportedly planning a match between them at SummerSlam.

However, a recent backstage update suggests that the match has been postponed until WrestleMania next year. For now, Theory is hoping to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam and become the youngest world champion in WWE history.

But before that, he will have a shot at reclaiming his United States Championship title rematch against Bobby Lashley on the same night.

