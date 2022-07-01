John Cena's WrestleMania 39 opponent reportedly revealed

This week, John Cena returned to RAW to celebrate his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar. It was a night filled with memorable moments and multiple backstage interactions. There were rumors that Cena would face Theory at SummerSlam. However, that match might take place at WrestleMania next year.

During one of the backstage interactions, The Champ came face-to-face with the United States Champion Theory. The two have been trading shots on social media, and their exchange on RAW fuelled speculation of a match soon. However, in his RAW promo, Cena suggested that he doesn't know when he'll return to the ring.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said WWE would've already announced a match between Cena and Theory for SummerSlam if that were the plan. He said that the match has likely been delayed till WrestleMania 39:

"However, Cena is not announced for any future TV dates and given how many tickets he moved in Laredo, if he was announced for a show, he’d move more tickets right now than anyone except Dwayne Johnson. So it makes no sense not to advertise him. But they wouldn’t do such a match without more of an angle. So the match, which is clearly a direction, may also be delayed for WrestleMania," stated Meltzer

A match against John Cena could help Theory

The 24-year-old Theory has been handpicked by Vince McMahon to be the next big WWE star. There have been many parallels drawn between the two. A match with John Cena would help elevate Theory as a top talent.

Theory will face Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank 2022. A win over former WWE Champion Lashley would help him build momentum for a clash with John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

