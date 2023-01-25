"I was totally wrong" - WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella says planning her wedding was not easy

Nikki Bella entertained the WWE Universe for over a decade before she along with her twin sister retired and entered the WWE Hall of Fame. Nikki Bella was recently seen promoting her upcoming television series, during which she said planning her own wedding was not an easy task.

After Nikki ended her relationship with John Cena, she began dating her co-star from 'Dancing with the Stars' Artem Chigvintsev. The two are currently happily married and have a son.

Last year, the two documented their wedding and created a reality show called 'Nikki Bella Says I Do.' It is set to air shortly. The couple were recently seen promoting their upcoming reality show, during which Bella revealed how difficult it was to plan her wedding:

"I thought it was a really good idea. I thought, you can totally plan a wedding in four weeks. I mean, you just call up a caterer and cake person and you like just need it at that date and flowers. I was totally wrong. It's not easy." (From 0:48 to 1:02)

The two married in August 2022 after dating for a couple of years. Fans are excited to watch their upcoming reality show.

Brie and Nikki Bella were last seen at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

In 2016, The Bella Twins had their last run in WWE as full-time performers. Nikki Bella worked on the blue brand where she feuded with the likes of Carmella, Natalya, and Maryse before going on a hiatus.

In 2018, she, along with Brie, returned to the company where they entered the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match but failed to win. She later challenged Ronda Rousey at Evolution 2018 for the RAW Women's title but failed.

In 2020, The Bella Twins entered the WWE Hall of Fame and made sporadic appearances for the company. Last year, they made a surprising return and entered the Women's Royal Rumble match.

The two were scheduled to appear for WWE RAW XXX. However, WWE had no plans for the duo and the twins were busy promoting their upcoming reality show, which is set to release shortly.

