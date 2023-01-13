WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella reportedly not married to her current husband

Nikki Bella transitioned from the world of professional wrestling to become a household name in reality television after her last full-time run in 2017. It was recently revealed that Nikki is not legally married to Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki Bella was one of the pillars of the Divas era alongside Paige, AJ Lee, and her twin sister Brie Bella. During her run as an active competitor, she became one of the longest-reigning WWE Divas Champions and had several high-profile matches against the likes of Charlotte Flair and Paige.

In August 2022, Nikki Bella married Artem Chigvintsev, with whom she was in a relationship for years after meeting him on Dancing with the Stars. A report from SEScoops mentioned that Bella and Chigvintsev have no public records of their marriage.

The two celebrities tied the knot on their hit television series "Nikki Bella Says I do." Fans were shocked upon finding out about the discovery and both superstars have not addressed the ongoing rumors.

Nikki Bella competed at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 alongside Brie Bella

In 2018, Nikki returned to WWE after leaving the company at WrestleMania 33 when John Cena proposed to her in front of a live crowd. Upon her return, she entered the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match.

Unfortunately, she was unable to win the match and came out as a runner-up. She later showed up after SummerSlam and began feuding with Ronda Rousey, who defended her title against Bella at WWE Evolution 2018.

Nikki and Brie Bella seemingly retired from active competition and entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. The Bella Twins also appeared at WrestleMania 37, where they took out Bayley in an impromptu segment.

Last year, The Bella Twins competed inside the squared circle as they entered the Women's Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately, the sisters were eliminated and lost the match to the eventual winner, Ronda Rousey.

