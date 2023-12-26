"The untreated mental illness will kick in again": Kanye West criticized for Hebrew apology after Hitler comments

Rapper Kanye West, or Ye as he's now known, recently posted an apology on Instagram to the Jewish community, trying to make up for his past offensive comments. People were not happy with what he said in 2022, leading to much criticism and losing deals with big brands.

Over the past month, he referenced accusations of antisemitism in a song, displaying a cavalier attitude toward serious accusations.

After the apology, one Reddit user said:

Kanye was called mentally ill by this user (Image via Reddit)

While Kanye West is apologizing and promising to promote unity, the apology makes people wonder if he means it or if it's a tactic to boost his new album.

Fans on Reddit react to Kanye West's apology

Ye posted a message in Hebrew on his Instagram and said:

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions."

As Ye gets ready to drop his new album, Vultures, with collaborations from Ty Dolla $ign, Nicki Minaj, and the crew, his apology reportedly comes accross as a bit fishy to netizens.

Redditors discuss Kanye's mental health (Image via Reddit)

After Kanye West said sorry to the Jewish community, and Reddit users had a big chat about mental health with lots of different opinions.

Some people were skeptical and thought West might have untreated mental health issues, while others who have bipolar disorder understood and mentioned that West might feel ashamed.

These Redditors seem to have had enough of Kanye West's remarks (Image via Reddit)

People started discussing responsibility, with users stressing the significance of recognizing mental illness while still holding people accountable. The conversation shed light on the impact of external factors on Kanye West and the necessity of getting professional assistance.

As people tried to figure out the whole public perception and support for mental health thing, the conversation got into deep waters about understanding, taking ownership, and the struggles everyone goes through.

Redditors argue about Kanye West's Instagram apology (Image via Reddit)

While the apology may seem like an effort to make things right, some people see it as a strategic move to minimize negative effects on album sales and promotions.

Kanye West's history of antisemitic remarks

Ye's problems started in October 2022 when he went on social media and made some antisemitic comments, talking about "Jewish people" and claiming he was being unfairly treated.

Adidas quickly ended their collaboration with him, canceling the Yeezy partnership because they thought his comments were "unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous." Gap, another collaborator, did the same thing, which made the artist even more isolated.

Afterward, during an interview with right-wing pundit Alex Jones, Ye's antisemitism got even worse. He started praising Hitler and shared a picture that combined a swastika with the Star of David. This action caused a lot of backlash, resulting in temporary social media limitations and condemnation from the Anti-Defamation League.

Over the years, West has been saying some extreme and offensive things, which has made people worry about his mental state and the consequences of his words. He got banned from X (formerly Twitter) after a bunch of concerning incidents, like tweeting out antisemitic language and buying that far-right social media platform Parler.

Despite facing widespread criticism and losing high-profile partnerships, Ye remained undaunted, facing further suspicions and controversy, and earning him the dubious title of "anti-semite of the year."

The way celebrities, accountability, and public opinion all come into play keeps fans and critics wondering about Kanye West's true intentions after his controversial statements.