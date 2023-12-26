"Finally got the help he clearly needs or has he been hacked?": Kanye Hebrew apology post sparks wild reactions online

Kanye West just took the internet by storm Tuesday morning as he posted an apology to the Jewish community on Instagram. More than a year after his antisemitic rants on Twitter, the “I Am a God” rapper seems to finally have a change of his heart.

However, the 46-year-old had quite an eccentric take on his apology as he conveyed his message in Hebrew. Australian-Israeli commentator Avi Yemini shared the translation of Ye's message on X, where the rapper wrote:

“I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”

He went on to highlight his commitment to start reflecting on himself and learning from this experience so that he is more sensitive and understanding in the future. Kanye West concluded his message:

“Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

The rapper's apology surprised many. But several people also questioned the sincerity of his message. Avi Yemini wondered in the caption of his post whether Ye finally got the help he needed or if his profile had been hacked.

Internet erupts in wild reactions as Kanye West posts apology in Hebrew

The rapper's apology on December 26, 2023, wasn't convincing to many people. They pondered upon the reason Kanye West was suddenly apologizing.

Some theorized it might be a stunt as his album Vultures, with Ty Dolla Sign is soon to be released in January 2024. They said he must have received some threats regarding the album release which prompted him to post the apology. While one user shared a screenshot of the translated text and said it was generated using AI.

Ye's apology sparks wild reactions online. (Image via X/@Rap)

The controversy in brief

Ye sparked the antisemitic controversy in October of last year when he tweeted:

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

It was followed by a few other unhinged remarks that he delivered over the next few days. In another instance, Ye also glorified Hitler’s “redeeming qualities” and denied the Holocaust ever took place.

He was condemned by several celebrities for his remarks and also lost his contracts with Balenciaga and Adidas. His Twitter and Instagram accounts were also removed.

While it cannot be said for certain whether or not Kanye West is genuinely regretful for his comments, some people have forgiven the rapper but put him on a watch.