What did Kanye West post in Hebrew? Rapper issues Instagram apology to Jewish community over antisemitic remarks 

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 26, to issue an apology to the Jewish community a year after he spewed anti-Semitic comments that eventually resulted in the rapper losing lucrative contracts with Adidas and Balenciaga.

The apology written in Hebrew and posted on Instagram began with the rapper apologizing to the Jewish community for “unintended outbursts" caused by his actions. Translated to English by social media user Samuel Richards, the apology in English read,

“It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding."

Kanye then went to ask for forgiveness before promising to do better in the future.

“Yes, I am committed to corrections in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and promotes unity.”

Netizens react to Kanye West's apology to the Jewish Community

On December 26, 2023, Kanye West took to Instagram and apologized over a string of anti-Semitic comments that led to him being banned from X, formerly known as Twitter, after the rapper tweeted, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going defcon 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” in October 2022.

West then doubled down on his antisemitic stance on social media, even going on to praise Adolf Hitler during an appearance on Infowars in December 2022.

Kanye West, who was named 2022 Anti-Semite of the Year by StopAntisemitism, was worth $2 billion before Adidas ended its partnership—previously estimated to be worth $1.5 billion—saying it “does not tolerate antisemitism,” last year.

However, that did not deter Kanye West from amplifying his hateful rhetoric against the Jews, whom he referred to as the “underground media mafia,” and he went to share a photo of the Star of David combined with a swastika before declaring he liked nazis.

However, the rapper appeared to have a change of heart on Christmas when he finally issued an apology to the Jewish community acknowledging his mistakes. However, the apology came a week after Kanye went on an alleged antisemitic rant in Las Vegas on December 15. While airing his grievances about not feeling supported by his community, West rambled:

“American is just the latest b***h that has been run through so many times. The Greeks hit her, hit her, we had her, the Indians and s***. The mother f*****r pilgrims, it’s the Jewish n***as, they dress the same, n***a! It’s the same sh**...they put us in a school, the Rothschilds that did that.”

Reacting to the apology, while some social media users welcomed the rapper’s contrition, others seemed suspicious, questioning his motives. Here are a few divided reactions from social netizens.

Meanwhile, Kanye West’s new album Vultures with Ty Dolla Sign is set to release on New Year’s Day.