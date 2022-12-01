How much money did WWE reportedly offer Kanye West to appear for them?

WWE inviting celebrities and other mainstream personalities is not new, so Kanye West's possible involvement with the promotion in the past is not surprising. Due to the rapper's popularity and fame, it's no wonder why the wrestling promotion allegedly offered him a massive paycheck to participate on its programming.

One of the most recent mainstream personalities who has appeared for the organization is Logan Paul, who has not only wrestled in three matches so far (one even for a championship) but has also signed with the promotion. In the past, Stephen Amell was also one of the actors who performed inside the wrestling ring.

However, some only make brief appearances as part of small segments. One such instance happened when award-winning actor Hugh Jackman became the guest host for RAW in 2011 and 2014. There was also a time when rapper Machine Gun Kelly was on the receiving end of Kevin Owens' Powerbomb.

As it turns out, Kanye West was supposed to have a similar experience to the aforementioned icons. In September 2009, West was rumored to be offered close to $10 million to appear for WWE. The deal seemingly included two television appearances and one pay-per-view event with some light wrestling involved.

"According to reports sent by pro wrestling insiders to MediaTakeOut.com, Vince McMahon and the WWE have offered Kanye close to $10 million to show up at three events: two television appearances and one pay-per-view event. Word is that if he accepted the offer, Kanye would have to do some light wrestling."

Nothing came to fruition regarding the reports, making it unclear whether it was a rumor or if the lucrative deal fell through. However, with WWE considering inviting multiple celebrities to next year's WrestleMania event, it's not impossible to see West make an appearance for the company.

Kanye West challenged for a title match in WWE

The 45-year-old artist has had his fair share of struggles lately, and it looks like a few superstars also do not have the best perception of the musician.

In the past, Dana Brooke has expressed her desire to defend the now-defunct 24/7 Championship against Kanye West and show him who the boss is.

"Since now, Kanye [West] is like in the midst of everything right now. I think it would be awesome to show him who’s boss," Dana Brooke said. "That women run the world. So I would like to you know, defend this title against you know, Ye as he calls himself these days."

Another superstar who did not feel optimistic about the rapper was Hit Row member Top Dolla, who criticized the rapper's fanbase and called West delusional. You can check out his tweet below:

Top Dolla 🔝💵 @AJFrancis410 I can’t believe y’all still care about Kanye, I been off the delusional lunatic for 7 years now… I can’t believe y’all still care about Kanye, I been off the delusional lunatic for 7 years now…

It remains to be seen whether Kanye West will be one of the many celebrities who could appear on WWE TV in the near future. Could he eventually step inside the squared circle? Only time will tell.

