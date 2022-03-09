Current WWE Champion wants to have a match against Kanye West

Is it time for Kanye West to get into a WWE ring? Dana Brooke seems to think so.

Dana Brooke recently sat down with NBC Chicago to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about which celebrity she'd most like to defend the 24/7 Championship against, Brooke named both Kanye West and Oprah Winfrey.

"Since now, Kanye [West] is like in the midst of everything right now. I think it would be awesome to show him who’s boss," Dana Brooke said. "That women run the world. So I would like to you know, defend this title against you know, Ye as he calls himself these days.''

The 24/7 Champion also described her admiration for Oprah and how she'd love to defend her title against the former talk-show host.

''Or Oprah [Winfrey] ever since I was a young girl I used to watch Oprah all the time she speaks on when I speak about women empowerment and showing that women can do everything she would be great if she won the 24/7 title from me and then I definitely capitalize on it and win it back from her. Chicago has many, many many great celebrities, but those are definitely the two that come to mind."

Dana Brooke wants to defend the WWE 24/7 Championship in a very unique location

The WWE 24/7 Championship has been defended in a whole variety of strange places over the years. If Dana Brooke has her way, she'll defend the championship in front of the bean the next time she's in Chicago.

"I would love love love to defend my 24/7 title at the bean in Chicago that would be amazing," Dana Brooke said. "I think that would be so fun cuz you could see what’s coming right? The bean is like a giant mirror so you could see what’s coming all around you so I would have my head on a swivel like this. And definitely checking myself out in the bean and then seeing if R-Truth or Tozawa or Tamina were running up after me and then I would make my escape plan."

What do you make of Dana Brooke's comments? Would you like to see more celebrity appearances in the 24/7 division? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

