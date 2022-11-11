WWE is looking to bring several celebrities such as Logan Paul for major premium live event - Reports

Logan Paul might be out of action for a while after his epic clash with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. However, the company is looking to bring in more celebrities for one of the biggest shows of the year, WrestleMania 39.

The Maverick has made a strong impact in WWE with the handful of matches he has had for the company so far. Logan Paul went from facing The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38 in his debut match, to going head-to-head against The Tribal Chief at WWE Crown Jewel.

According to reports, the company has plans to bring in more celebrities in the future. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer stated that WWE is planning to bring more celebrities for WrestleMania:

“Trying to get a lot of celebrity involvement in the show with the theme of being from Hollywood, and the mainstream attention that comes from celebrities being there.” [H/T - Wrestling News]

In the past, WWE has brought in celebrities from mainstream media including Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Bad Bunny to perform at the Showcase of The Immortals.

Logan Paul teases a match with John Cena at WrestleMania 39

Last year, the WWE Universe saw Logan Paul appearing on WWE programming while Sami Zayn was feuding with Kevin Owens on SmackDown. A year later, Paul became one of the highlights of the show as he went up against The Tribal Chief.

Earlier this year, John Cena mentioned that fans would see him in the near future. A recent report stated that Cena might be involved in the upcoming WrestleMania, to which The Maverick replied from his Twitter account:

"👀"

Logan Paul @LoganPaul twitter.com/wrestleops/sta… Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps John Cena is reportedly expected to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year…



Who would you consider the perfect opponent for him on said massive stage? 🤔🤔🤔 John Cena is reportedly expected to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year…Who would you consider the perfect opponent for him on said massive stage? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/AyzxNIsIbw 👀 twitter.com/wrestleops/sta…

It looks like Paul is interested in facing The Leader of Cenation in his fourth match at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, The Maverick is still injured after his clash with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Currently, no timetable for Paul's return has been mentioned.

Do you want to see Logan Paul vs John Cena at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section.

