"Delusional lunatic" - Top WWE star takes a dig at Kanye West in recent tweet

A WWE Superstar and Hit Row member recently took a dig at rapper Kanye West. West has been a popular and highly controversial figure for years, but still continues to be relevant for many people around the world.

On the October 7th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Legado Del Fantasma made their appearance alongside new stable member Zelina Vega. The group then attacked Hit Row members while they were making their entrance.

Hit Row's Top Dolla recently criticized Kanye West and mocked the controversial rapper's fans for still loving him. Dolla wrote:

"I can’t believe y’all still care about Kanye, I been off the delusional lunatic for 7 years now…"

Check out Top Dolla's tweet below:

WWE star Top Dolla released a diss track following his rivalry with heel stable

The members of Hit Row have been involved with music throughout their tenures with WWE.

Prior to the stable's confrontation with Legado Del Fantasma on the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Top Dolla had released a diss track to send out a warning to the heel stable.

Here's what Dolla released:

"Legado, I see y'all still want beef, that's cool I'm gonna come find your a** at SmackDown," rapped Top Dolla. "Ready or not here we come, you chose the wrong one, I'm the chosen one. And no, I don't mean like Drew McIntyre, y'all could have just said hi if y'all were that inspired. We left y'all in NXT and like a hood oven y'all stood by us to make sure you could get some heat."

On the October 14th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Hit Row attacked Legado Del Fantasma before they could make their entrance. A brawl immediately broke out between the two factions when Dolla beat WWE star Del Toro and hit him with an elbow drop.

Vega attacked B-Fab while Legado assaulted Dolla and eventually managed to pin him for the win.

