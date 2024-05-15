Sophie Turner finally opened up about her divorce with Joe Jonas. In an interview with British Vogue on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, the actress discussed how she found it difficult to deal with the overwhelming media attention around her marriage following Joe Jonas filing for divorce in September 2023.

Talking about the same, Sophie said,

"I mean, those were the worst few days of my life."

She also talked about how singer Taylor Swift helped her through the process.

"Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year. I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold."

In the same interview, Sophie Turner also discussed how tough it was to be apart from her kids while being portrayed as a party-goer and a terrible mother.

She also discussed the guilt she experienced when her divorce was made public and she was away from her daughters.

Sophie Turner opens up about her divorce from Joe Jonas and her friendship with Taylor Swift

Turner recalled how Swift helped her through the divorce (Image via Instagram/@sophiet and @taylorswift)

Sophie Turner is still in the process of healing following her split with Joe Jonas. After getting married in 2019, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed two children. However, Joe filed for divorce on September 6, 2023.

Turner finally recalled the entire incident and talked about how she felt when everyone suggested that she preferred partying to being a mother of two. In an interview with British Vogue on Wednesday, May 15, Sophie candidly talked about the aftermath of the incident.

When stories alleging Sophie Turner wasn't a good parent started making the rounds, she claimed she was filming for her new TV show Joan. She went on to say that she felt "mom guilt" because her kids were in the US at the time, but she overcame it.

Here, Sophie referred to the fact that following the divorce, media outlets like TMZ reported that Jonas divorced her because of her habit of partying. She was also portrayed as a bad mother.

Furthermore, she acknowledged that Taylor Swift, Jonas' ex, had been a great support in helping her get through the divorce. While Turner was adjusting to her marriage ending, the two were seen hanging out in public.

A few weeks after the divorce was finalized, Sophie went on a girls' night in New York City with Taylor Swift. E! News further reported that when Sophie was looking for a rental, Taylor offered her a place to stay in NYC. Moreover, on September 20, 2023, the duo were observed dining together at Via Carota, a restaurant in Manhattan.

In the same Vogue interview where she opened up about the divorce, Sophie added,

"There were some days that I didn't know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, 'I can't do this. I just can't.' I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself."

Joe and Sophie divorced each other after four years of marriage (Image via Instagram/@sophiet)

She further said,

"And then finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for. Once anyone says to me, 'Do it for your kids,' I'm doing it. I wouldn't do it for myself, but I'll find the strength for them."

In the same interview, Sophie said that following her divorce, she had begun dating again and was enjoying herself.

On the other hand, Sophie Turner is now developing a television series named Joan. It is based on Joan Hannington's book, I Am What I Am: The True Story of Britain's Most Notorious Jewel Thief, and will be released in 2024.