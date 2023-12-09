"For a guy that could be named after a potato chip": Fans come out in support of Joe Jonas amid Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson romance

As Sophie Turner apparently confirms her romance with Peregrine Pearson, fans flood Joe Jonas with support. The 27-year-old actress was spotted amid a PDA session with the British aristocrat in West London on Friday, December 8.

The two were seen holding hands, chatting and smiling after a brunch date. Sophie and Pearson also stopped a few times while walking to share some kisses and hold each other in tight embraces. The confirmation comes amid the Game Of Thrones star’s divorce with Joe Jonas.

The pair’s morning stroll came after their late October outing in Paris where they were captured in a passionate PDA session. Peregrine John Dickinson Pearson, 29 is heir to the 4th Viscount of Cowdray, an estate in Sussex. His family’s net worth is reportedly over $270 million.

Before dating Sophie Turner, Pearson was in a relationship with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, Charles III’s goddaughter. They had been together since 2020 and reportedly called it quits sometime after July.

However, after Sophie and Pearson's romance was confirmed yesterday, several people took to social media in support of Joe Jonas and criticized the actress. One X user mocked Pearson's name referring to Peregrine being a chips brand.

Fans side with Joe Jonas as Sophie Turner confirms romance with Peregrine Pearson

Fans of the Jonas Brothers' singer alleged Sophie might have cheated on Joe which was one of the reasons for their divorce. They tried to match the timeline of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's fallout and the time when Peregrine Pearson broke up with his former girlfriend. Some said that both these splits occurred around the same time, further confirming their speculation of Sophie's infidelity.

However, some people congratulated the actress and conveyed their happiness with her new relationship.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner found middle ground in October and had an ‘amicable’ temporary agreement. According to it, they would continue to switch weeks to look after their kids until January.