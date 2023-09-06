What does irretrievably broken mean? Joe Jonas Miami County Dade divorce court document filing explored

American singer Joe Jonas has filed for a divorce from his wife of four years, English actress Sophie Turner. As per BBC, the 34-year-old filed documents to end his marriage with the 27-year-old star on Tuesday, September 5, in Florida's Miami-Dade County Court.The documents reviewed by E! News state that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

Moreover, the docs reportedly noted that the duo have already sold their Miami property and will have "shared parental responsibility" over their kids. The petition also demanded the establishment of a "timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties" as well as the "child support obligation of each party."

Jonas has kept posting shots of himself on social media with his wedding ring on. The Jonas Brothers are on tour right now. On September 3, they did a show in Austin, Texas. After the show, Joe Jonas shared a picture of himself on Instagram where his ring could be seen on his finger.

The confirmation of their divorce comes after TMZ reported that the duo were headed for separation, even though Sophie Turner was recently spotted supporting Joe Jonas during one of his performances in New York City.

What does "irretrievably broken" mean in Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce?

According to the news blog FlDivorce, when a couple's marriage is "irretrievably broken," the couple's relationship can no longer be restored to its previous state. In other words, the couple has disagreements that cannot be resolved, and these differences will stay between them for as long as they are married. Because of this, the only option available to the couple is to formally dissolve their marriage.

Examples of irretrievable broken include, but aren't restricted to:

A spouse engages in an affair and falls in love with someone else.

Loss of confidence or safety in the other person

Differences in viewpoints on parenting, politics, religion, and finances

Disagreements about moving or careers

Conflicts and differences in personality

Having children or not wanting to have children

Lack of mental or physical closeness

Lack of communication

Differing perspectives on values and lifestyles

Constantly arguing

S*xual, physical, and psychological abuse

In Florida, the law doesn't say that both people in a marriage have to agree to separate for the court to issue a divorce order. To formally break up a marriage, only one partner needs to say that it is over and can't be fixed.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner began dating in 2016 and got engaged a year later. They announced the big news via their respective Instagram handles where Turner can be seen showcasing her big sparkler. They went on to have two weddings, one in Las Vegas and another one in France.

Together, they are parents to two daughters - Willa (3) and D.J. (reportedly) who is 14 months old.