⁠Who is Ashley Cruger? All about Taylor Kinney's wife as rep confirms news of their private wedding ceremony 

Actor and model Taylor Kinney’s representative has confirmed that he has married his longtime girlfriend, Ashley Cruger. In an exclusive to People Magazine, the Chicago Fire actor’s representative said that the two married on April 30, 2024, in a private ceremony in Chicago.

Ashley Cruger also confirmed the news of their wedding on social media. The model posted a picture in her Instagram story on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, writing, “Mr and Mrs Kinney.”

Ashley Cruger is a model and a business development manager for Eagle Six Properties. She has also appeared on Kinney’s hit show, Chicago Fire, as a guest in a scene in season 11.

The couple has been together since March 2022 and went public with their relationship in April 2022, when they first appeared together at an event in Utah. The two also posted pictures with each other on social media in the same month. However, neither Taylor nor Ashley has been vocal about their private lives.

Taylor Kinney ties the knot with long-time girlfriend, Ashley Cruger. (Image via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Taylor Kinney’s wife, Ashley Cruger, attended the University of Iowa

Taylor surprised social media users after his representative confirmed the news of his wedding with Ashley Cruger. At the same time, Ashley also uploaded a story with her new husband on Tuesday, which made netizens more curious about the model. The couple has always kept their private lives out of the public eye.

Ashley’s LinkedIn profile states that she completed her education at the University of Iowa in 2017. While Kinney’s wife has a degree in Journalism, she started working as a District Manager at General Motors after completing her degree. She worked for the company for over a year and then joined El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company as a Sales and Marketing Specialist.

However, she left her job and now works part-time at Eagle Six Properties as a Business Development Manager. As per Ashley’s LinkedIn, she has completed more than five years at the organization.

While the couple has not stated how and when they actually met, their pictures on social media show that they share an interest in motorbikes. They are often seen attending shows and events, and pictures of the couple traveling to places like Italy and Scotland have also made rounds on social media.

While not much is known about Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger’s relationship, the actor was previously engaged to Lady Gaga. However, the couple broke up and called off their engagement in 2016. The former couple was together for five years. They started dating in 2011 and announced their engagement in February 2015.

Born in 1981, Taylor Kinney is popular for his films and TV shows such as Zero Dark Thirty, The Other Woman, Chicago Fire, and even Shameless. Having done his first role as Luke Gianni in Fashion House in 2005, the actor rose to success after he bagged a role in Chicago Fire in 2012.