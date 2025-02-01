When will Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 12 be released on NBC? Release date and time explored

Dick Wolf's police procedural drama, Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 12 will air on NBC on February 5, 2025. The show returned after its midseason hiatus this January and aired a long overdue One Chicago crossover episode this week.

The latest season continues to follow the officers and detectives of the Chicago Police Department's Intelligence Unit, led by Sergeant Hank Voight. Season 12 saw major changes in the cast, with Tracy Spiridakos' character Hailey Upton leaving the show, and Toya Turner joining the team as Officer Kiana Cook.

Like always, Voight continues to struggle with the balance between bending the rules and doing what’s right, and after years of ups and downs, Ruzek and Burgess' relationship is in a better place this season. The main cast of the show includes Jason Beghe, Patrick Flueger, Marina Squerciati, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, and Toya Turner.

When will Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 12 be released?

As stated above, Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 12 will be released on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET. The upcoming episode will put Dante Torres at the center of action, as he takes an undercover mission that will make him confront his past.

The show is also expected to continue the ongoing storylines in the coming episodes, as the serial killer introduced in episode 10 is still on the loose.

Below are the release timings for all regions:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025 7 pm Mountain Standard Time Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025 8 pm Central Standard Time Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025 10 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, Feb 6, 2025 8: 30 am Australian Central Time Thursday, Feb 6, 2025 1: 30 pm



Where to watch Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 12

Toya Turner as Kiana Cook and Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres (Image via X/NBCOneChicago)

Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 12 will air on NBC at its scheduled broadcast time. The episode will be available on Peacock the day after their NBC broadcast. Peacock currently offers two subscription plans, Peacock Premium priced at $7.99 monthly, and Peacock Premium Plus at $13.99 monthly.

Additionally, episodes can be watched on NBC.com or via the NBC app with a valid cable login. Services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV offer NBC in their channel lineups, and the episodes can be streamed live through these platforms. It is advised to check local listings and streaming service availability to ensure access.

Preview of Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 12

The logline for Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 12 reads,

"Intelligence makes a gruesome discovery that leads Torres to go undercover at the juvenile detention center where he served time as a teen."

After this week's crossover episode where Ruzek averted the subway disaster, the upcoming week will focus on Torres' character arc. As seen in the promotional video, Torres says "I know this place", before entering the juvenile detention center to solve the case. His troubled demeanor and intense scream towards the end hint that he will be confronting unknown demons from his past.

For fans of the character, this episode will be an interesting insight into his backstory. Additionally, viewers can expect the focus to fall back on Ruzek, who will be dealing with his father's Alzheimer’s in the coming episodes. Speaking to TV Insider on January 22, 2025, Patrick Flueger talked about his character's reasoning behind taking his ailing father in his home. He said,

No, I don’t think he has any concept of what he’s taking on. I just don’t think he can conceptualize the idea of letting him go anywhere but home. I don’t think it’s about how hard it’s going to be. It’s not about, have I really thought this out?

He continued,

"It’s about, “I don’t need to think about anything at all. You’re coming home to me and I’m going to take care of you. I will not let you go. Certainly not far, far away, not in Florida, go be by yourself and fall apart? No, no, you come home, I’ll take care of you like you took care of me.”"

Stay tuned for more updates on Chicago P.D. season 12.

