Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 11 ending explained: Does Trudy survive at the end of the One Chicago crossover?

The latest episode of Dick Wolf's police procedural drama, Chicago P.D. season 12 aired on NBC on January 29, 2025. Episode 11, titled In the Trenches: Part III, was much-anticipated by the fans since it was part of a long overdue One Chicago crossover episode.

The three-hour crossover happened after five years, uniting characters from Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. in an intense narrative. The storyline focused on a gas explosion in a high-rise building, leading to the collaboration of Chicago's first responders to rescue the civilians.

The crisis intensified when One Chicago members, Adam Ruzek and Stella Kidd became trapped in the subway, underground. With limited resources and time, the team tried their best to rescue the members and solve the case, and they were eventually successful.

However, Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt was the one who suffered the most in this calamity, as she was shot by one of the criminals. Although she was critical through most of the episode, Trudy survived by the end of Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 11.

Disclaimer: The article ahead contains spoilers for Chicago P.D. season 12.

Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 11: Does Trudy pull through by the end of the crossover?

After being critically injured at the beginning of the One Chicago crossover, Trudy Platt's condition was touch-and-go for most of Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 11. She was initially stable but unexpectedly coded, sending her husband Mouch, and the rest of the team into a panic. The doctors decided that they would use cold therapy to stabilize her.

The cold therapy was successful, and Trudy finally woke up. Upon gaining conscience, she immediately asked to speak with Voight, as she was focused on the case even while recovering. The team got crucial information from Trudy, including details about the offender who shot her and a key she found.

The key led to a motel, and the information found inside helped Intelligence in finding the final culprit, Bates, responsible for the subway attack.

Throughout all this, Trudy also shared an emotional moment with Mouch, who was worried about her survival for the entirety of the episode. The couple were at odds since the beginning as Mouch forgot her birthday, and it would have been devastating for him to lose her when they were fighting.

However, as soon as Trudy woke up, she assured Mouch that she was okay, and urged him to go and do his job. This moment came as a relief for the viewers as well, as the fan-favorite couple was alive, together, and finally happy.

How did Ruzek and Kidd handle the crisis in the subway?

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd and Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek (Image via X/@NBCOneChicago)

An unexpected pair, Adam Ruzek and Stella Kidd played crucial roles in managing the crisis in the subway in Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 11. As time progressed, the trapped passengers faced a shortage of air supply which caused panic. Ruzek stepped up in that moment, keeping everyone as calm as possible while awaiting rescue.

On the other hand, Kidd worked on communicating with Firehouse 51 and making them aware of the urgency of the situation. In a turn of events, it was revealed that the 'Morse Code Guy,' the passenger who was helping with communication, had been lying about the messages he sent. He was actually one of the criminals in Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 11.

When he took Kidd hostage, Ruzek was ready to act, and the duo tackled the criminal. Shortly after, Firehouse 51 finally broke through the tunnel, and Severide jumped in to save his wife. A struggle ensued, ending with a gunshot that took down the suspect, ensuring the safety of everyone in the subway car.

The Intelligence Unit finds the culprits and saves the day

In Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 11, while the firefighters were busy with the rescue and the doctors were saving the wounded, the Intelligence Unit worked on tracking down the criminals. Voight and his team uncovered a key connection at the beginning of the episode, one of the suspects had ties to a cancer center.

They discover that the suspect worked for the city and was seeking revenge after she got cancer and they refused to cover her bills. The suspect, named Margaret, was in the hospital and while Voight tried to get information from her, an unidentified man was spotted near her room.

As the investigation unfolded, they found the unidentified man, who was another suspect and knew Margaret from the cancer center. Voight tracked him and cornered him on a rooftop. In his attempt to flee, he slipped and Voight tried to pull him to safety. However, the suspect pulled a gun, forcing Voight to let go, leading to his fall.

The third suspect was killed in the subway after he tried to take Kidd hostage, and the final breakthrough came when Voight realized that Bates, the security officer, was the true insider. With solid proof, they arrested her, and all four criminals were apprehended. At the end of Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 11, the Intelligence Unit ensured that justice was served once again.

Stay tuned for more updates on Chicago P.D. season 12.

