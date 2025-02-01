Is Mark Harmon coming back to NCIS? Return explored

NCIS, which debuted in 2003 as a spin-off of JAG, has become one of the most iconic crime dramas on television. The series revolves around a team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service tasked with solving cases connected to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

Over the years, the show has seen incredible performances from its ensemble cast, including Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, David McCallum, Pauley Perrette, Michael Weatherly, and Sean Murray. Of these, only Sean Murray remains an active cast member, with the others having left the series.

Mark Harmon, who portrayed Gibbs for 19 seasons before his departure in 2021, continues to play a significant role behind the scenes as an executive producer. While his on-screen return remains unconfirmed, his influence on the show persists, ensuring the essence of Gibbs remains integral to the NCIS legacy.

Will Mark Harmon return to the NCIS?

Harmon will narrate NCIS: Origins, a prequel series about a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Though he will not appear on screen, his voice will guide the story. His son, Sean Harmon, is also involved in the production.

There is no confirmation that Harmon will return to the main series. However, his character’s departure in season 19 left room for a possible comeback. Gibbs chose to stay in Alaska rather than have a final send-off, keeping the door open for a future return. Given his continued involvement in the franchise, a special guest appearance or cameo could happen if the right storyline emerges.

The series stars Austin Stowell as the young Gibbs and Robert Taylor as Jackson Gibbs, a role originally played by Ralph Waite. Other cast members include Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks, along with new and returning characters. It aims to explore Gibbs’ early days in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and how he became the legendary agent fans know today.

Mark Harmon’s return to acting

After three years away from acting, Harmon is set to appear in Freaky Friday 2, the sequel to the 2003 film starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. He will reprise his role as Ryan, the fiancé of Curtis’ character, Tess Coleman. The movie is set for a 2025 release.

In addition to his return to acting, Harmon has been active in other projects. In 2023, he signed with The Gersh Agency, which represents actors like Adam Driver and Allison Janney. This suggests he may take on more acting projects beyond NCIS. Harmon also co-wrote a book titled Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, A Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor, along with NCIS technical advisor Leon Carroll Jr.

Fans continue to speculate about whether Gibbs will return for a major milestone, such as a series finale or a special anniversary episode. Mark Harmon’s return remains uncertain. Fans hoping to see him on screen again can look forward to Freaky Friday 2, marking his return to acting.

Whether he will step back into Gibbs’ shoes remains to be seen, but his influence on the series continues. For now, viewers can enjoy his work behind the scenes while waiting to see if Gibbs makes a long-awaited return in the future.

