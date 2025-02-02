The Snow Girl season 2: Filming locations and all production details explored

Netflix’s The Snow Girl season 2 advances the tale of journalist Miren Rojo as she explores fresh clues in an intense mystery. The series, adapted from Javier Castillo’s book, comes back with a new storyline while preserving the intense and thrilling atmosphere that captivated viewers in the initial season. Helmed by David Ulloa and Laura Alvea, the series is scheduled to debut on Netflix on January 31, 2025.

The filming of The Snow Girl season 2 occurred in multiple sites throughout Málaga, Spain, preserving consistency with the first season's location. Numerous important sites significantly influenced the visual and storytelling elements of the series.

From the Diario SUR offices to the coastal setting of Benalmádena’s Sunset Beach Club, the filming sites enhance the narrative. The selection of sites boosts the authenticity of the program while delivering an engaging experience for the audience.

Filming locations in The Snow Girl season 2

Málaga, Spain

A general view looking down at La Malagueta Bullring (Plaza de Toros La Malagueta), Port of Malaga (Puerto de Málaga), Palmeral de Las Sorpresas (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

As mentioned on Netflix Tudum, the series was shot in Málaga, a city that holds significant importance in the show’s atmospheric backdrop. Renowned for its blend of contemporary and historic structures, Málaga offers a vibrant setting for Miren’s research activities. Numerous street scenes and outdoor shots showcase famous landmarks in the city, anchoring the story in a believable setting.

Diario SUR Offices

The Diario SUR newsroom is a pivotal setting for Miren Rojo's investigative journey in The Snow Girl season 2 (Image via Netflix)

One of the prominent locations used in season 2 is the newsroom of Diario SUR, a major local newspaper, as mentioned in an article by three SUR journalists published on February 2, 2024. The production crew used the real office environment to enhance the authenticity of the scenes featuring Miren’s role as a journalist.

By shooting in an actual newsroom, the series preserves a feeling of authenticity and offers a comprehensive depiction of investigative journalism. The building’s exterior was adapted to feature the fictional newspaper’s branding. To bring the newsroom environment to life, up to 30 extras were involved in these sequences.

Sunset Beach Club, Benalmádena

The Sunset Beach Club hotel in Benalmádena posted on their official Instagram handle that they served as another filming location for The Snow Girl season 2. The beachfront setting introduces new visual elements to the story while expanding the geographical scope of the show. The hotel’s management confirmed its involvement in the production through social media posts, sharing glimpses of the cast and crew at work.

Behind the scenes and production insights

The production of The Snow Girl season 2 is helmed by Atípica Films, with Jesús Mesas and Javier Andrés Roig leading the screenplay. David Ulloa and Laura Alvea return as directors, ensuring consistency in the show’s visual and narrative style. The creative team worked closely with local authorities and businesses in Málaga to secure filming locations and maintain the authenticity of the setting.

Shooting of The Snow Girl season 2 occurred in functioning sites, like the Diario SUR offices, necessitating meticulous coordination to align production demands with real-world activities.

The production crew collaborated closely with nearby businesses and local officials to reduce interruptions while capturing the city’s distinctive vibe. This method assisted in incorporating the actual environment into the narrative, boosting The Snow Girl season 2's realism.

The team also embraced the region’s unpredictable weather conditions, incorporating natural rain into certain scenes to align with the story’s dark and atmospheric tone. The directors and cinematographers concentrated on embodying Málaga’s essence while maintaining the visual and narrative coherence of the production.

With a combination of these locations, The Snow Girl season 2 stays true to its setting while expanding the scope of its storytelling. The carefully chosen filming sites in Málaga add realism to the narrative, creating a visually engaging experience for viewers.

Since its premiere on January 31, 2025, The Snow Girl season 2 has been streaming exclusively on Netflix, allowing audiences worldwide to follow Miren Rojo’s gripping investigative journey against the atmospheric backdrop of Málaga’s real-world locations.

