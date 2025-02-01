5 best Noah Centineo performances to watch if you loved him in The Recruit season 2

Noah Centineo is an American actor who began his career on television before shifting to movies. He starred in a bunch of Disney shows as a supporting character before he got his first proper role in the show, The Fosters. He gained further acclaim when he went viral for his looks and performance in the romantic comedy movie, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

The actor diversified his portfolio by starring in the superhero movie, Black Adam, where he plays Atom Smasher and most recently, played a CIA lawyer who gets into a deadly international conspiracy in the show, The Recruit.

As the second season of The Recruit premiered recently on Netflix on January 30, 2025, here are some of the actor’s other work on TV and film for those who loved his performance.

The Perfect Date, Black Adam, and other performances of Noah Centineo

1) To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (Netflix)

Trending

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Starring Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and others, this teen romantic comedy directed by Susan Johnson is based on a novel by Jenny Han and revolves around a shy high school student, Lara (Lana), who writes a letter to each of the boys she has a crush on and locks it away.

However, things take a twist when her sister discovers the letters and they find their way to all the boys she wrote to. Centineo plays the role of Noah, and he does it with warmth and elan as he quickly becomes viral after this movie.

2) The Perfect Date (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Chris Nelson, this teen romantic comedy is based on a novel by Steve Bloom and stars Noah Centineo and Luara Marano. The movie revolves around Brooks (Noah), who is a student and creates an app where he becomes a fake date for various people so that he can earn money for college.

However, things get complicated when he falls for Celia (Laura) and realizes that she is his true love. The movie displays Noah’s strengths as the actor is known for this genre and plays his character perfectly.

3) The Fosters (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Bradley Bredeweg and Peter Paige, this family drama is the first show where Noah Centineo has a main role as the character of Jesus Adams Foster. He took over from the previous actor Jake T. Austin and entered the show in season 3.

The show revolves around the Adams-Foster family where a lesbian couple raises four adopted teenagers and a biological son. Centineo plays a character that has anger issues and he displays his diverse acting skills.

4) Black Adam (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Dwayne Johnson, this superhero movie is based on a character from the DC comic. It revolves around Black Adam (Johnson), who is a superhuman and must free the nation of Kahndaq from a crime syndicate that wants to obtain an ancient relic and take control of it.

Noah Centineo has a supporting role in the movie, where he plays Atom Smasher and is a friend of Black Adam. The film is different from his other roles and the actor proves that he is more than a teen heartthrob.

5) Sierra Burgess is a Loser (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Starring Shannon Purser, Noah Centineo, and Kristine Froseth, this teen comedy-drama directed by Ian Samuels, is a modern retelling of a play by Edmond Rostand and revolves around a case of mistaken identity as Jamey (Noah) begins to chat with Sierra (Purser), thinking that she is Veronica (Kristine).

The movie has a sweet and warm story and revolves around the theme of being yourself and not changing for others. Centineo delivers a geeky and charming performance as Jamey and showcases his strength by playing a teen heartthrob.

Viewers are welcome to read through the list and choose a movie or show of their liking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback