Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight: Tentative release details, plot, where to watch, and more

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight is an upcoming animated series that is created, written, and directed by Alain Chabat for Netflix. It centers on the titular characters, Asterix and Obelix, trying to fend off an attack on their village by the Romans in first century BC.

This French-language series is produced by Alain Goldman. Its official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"When the village druid forgets how to prepare their magic potion, Asterix, Obelix and the Gauls must find new ways to keep the Roman conquerors at bay."

When and how to watch Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight?

A still from the Netflix series Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight was first announced in March 2021 and scheduled to release in 2023. However it experienced significant delays, with its official teaser being released on December 16, 2024. The show's release date has not been announced as of this writing. But, the series is slated to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2025.

Viewers can subscribe to Netflix by opting for one of its three subscription plans. The Standard plan with ads costs $7.99 per month. The Standard plan without ads costs $17.99 per month and offers the option to have an additional member, charging $7.99 per person per month. Lastly, the Premium plan costs $24.99 per month and has the option to include two additional members for $7.99 each per month.

What is the story of Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight?

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight is set in 50 BC when the Roman empire has conquered the entire region of Gaul, except one tiny village, whose residents include Astérix and Obélix. The villagers have warded off threats in the past by drinking a magic potion that enables them to have super strength in battle.

Tragedy strikes when the village's potion master, Getafix, gets hit by a menhir, causing him to lose his memory as well as his potion-making ability. With the Roman army fast approaching, the villagers are forced to defend themselves without the magic potion.

Cast and crew of the series

An image from the Netflix series Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

The voice cast list for the French language series is as follows:

Alain Chabat as Astérix

Gilles Lellouche as Obélix

Anaïs Demoustier as Metadata

Laurent Lafitte as César

Jeanne Balibar as Apothica

Géraldine Nakache as Bonemine

Grégory Gadebois as Aplusbégalix

Thierry Lhermitte as Panoramix

Alexandre Astier as Ordralfabétix

Jérôme Commandeur as La mère de César

Grégoire Ludig as Abraracourcix

Jean-Pascal Zadi

David Marsais

Fred Testot

Alain Chabat serves as the co-director of the series alongside Fabrice Joubert. Furthermore, Chabat shares writing credits with Benoît Oullion and Pierre-Alain Bloch.

The animated series is based on the French comic book franchise, Asterix & Obelix, created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo in October 1959. It has been translated into more than 120 languages, and adapted into 15 films, including the 2023 live action movie Astérix and Obélix: The Middle Kingdom.

Moreover, the series is based on the seventh album of the comic series, The Battle of the Chieftains, published in 1964.

