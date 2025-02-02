The Snow Girl season 2 ending explained: Who was behind The Soul Game and what happened to Miren?

The Snow Girl season 2 premiered on January 31, 2025, on Netflix. The season continues to follow Miren Rojo, played by Milena Smit, as she uncovers new layers of mystery while investigating a dangerous case.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers about The Snow Girl season 2. Readers' discretion is advised.

The plot centers around Miren as she delves into The Soul Game, a perilous online challenge associated with numerous vanishings. As she pursues the path, she becomes ensnared in a network of secrets that endanger her personal safety.

In The Snow Girl season 2, Nacho is revealed to be the mastermind behind the game. His motivations are grounded in personal bitterness and vengeance, arising from his sister's vanishing. Meanwhile, following a tense encounter, Miren succeeds in escaping but disappears from public view, leaving her future unclear.

The Snow Girl season 2: Who was behind The Soul Game and what were their motives?

Nacho (Hugo Welzel) confronts Miren (Milena Smit) in The Snow Girl season 2. (Image via Netflix)

Nacho, who initially appeared as a mild-mannered character, is revealed to be the mastermind behind The Soul Game. His scheme involves luring teenagers into a dangerous web-based challenge that tests their faith and loyalty, often leading to fatal outcomes.

Nacho’s motives are deeply personal, he harbors resentment toward Miren for not giving his missing sister’s case the same attention as others. Seeking revenge, he devises a plan to target her by using her fears. Borja, Nacho’s accomplice, plays a significant role in executing the deadly challenge. However, his involvement is not entirely willing.

He is the first to participate in The Soul Game, suffering a severe accident in a motorcycle stunt. During his hospital recovery, Nacho convinces him that his misfortune is a divine test, manipulating him into becoming a devoted follower. Over time, Borja begins to question Nacho’s true intentions, leading to a fracture in their partnership.

The police investigation ultimately uncovers the full extent of Nacho’s crimes. They find a stash of evidence, including tapes documenting assaults and proving Nacho’s orchestrated manipulation. One of the recovered tapes even ties back to Miren’s own traumatic past, adding another layer of connection between the journalist and her captor.

The Snow Girl season 2: What happened to Miren in the finale?

Miren Rojo (Milena Smit) investigates a lead in The Snow Girl season 2 (Image via Netflix)

In the final moments of The Snow Girl season 2, Miren is abducted by Nacho and Borja, who plan to make her the next victim of The Soul Game. Borja hesitates, expressing doubt about their actions, but Nacho remains resolute. The situation escalates when Nacho fatally stabs Borja during a confrontation.

Seizing the opportunity to escape, Miren fights Nacho on the beach. In a desperate struggle, she kills him in self-defense. The experience leaves her deeply affected, prompting her to reconsider her career and future. Afterward, Miren disappears without a trace. Laura, Nacho’s sister, later reveals that she attempted to find Miren to apologize for her brother’s actions, but by then, Miren had abandoned journalism.

Jaime, another key figure in The Snow Girl season 2, investigates her disappearance but finds no concrete leads, only speculation and unanswered questions. Meanwhile, the police raid a facility connected to the Slide organization and uncover multiple tapes documenting crimes, including an assault on Miren from 2009. The season ends without resolving Miren’s fate, leaving open the possibility of future revelations.

The Snow Girl season 2: How did the story of Laura unfold?

Laura (Marta Nieto) comes to terms with her past in season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Laura, Nacho’s sister, is found alive after years of being presumed missing. In the final episodes of The Snow Girl season 2, Jaime uncovers the truth about her whereabouts. It is revealed that Laura had run away as a teenager after becoming pregnant with Alberto Mendoza’s child. She chose to hide in a remote location rather than return home, fearing disapproval from her family, particularly her uncles.

Jaime's investigation leads him to a secluded property known as The Green House, where Laura had been living in secret. Initially believed to be another missing person case, her story reveals that she willingly stayed hidden as an act of self-imposed punishment. Laura considered her relationship with Alberto a mistake and saw her isolation as a form of repentance.

Despite efforts to convince her to return, Laura refuses assistance and chooses to continue her life in seclusion. Her survival adds another layer of complexity to the season’s conclusion, shedding light on Nacho’s motives and his anger towards Miren. With Laura's reappearance and Miren’s disappearance, the ending of The Snow Girl season 2 leaves room for further exploration, keeping certain aspects of their fates unresolved.

