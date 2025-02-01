Why is The Sandman ending with season 2? Neil Gaiman controversy Explained

The Sandman, the Netflix series based on the popular DC Comics series of the same name, is set to end with season 2. The show, which focuses on Morpheus, the King of Dreams, will air on the small screen for the final time this year. Although the show finds itself amidst the controversy involving Neil Gaiman, the reason behind its cancellation only two seasons in lies elsewhere.

In a press release issued by Netflix on January 31, 2025, regarding The Sandman season 2, the streamer confirmed that the show is ending because of shortage of material to adapt. In a statement, showrunner Allan Heinberg stated that after season 1 of the show, they looked at the remaining material from the comics, and knew that there was enough content for one more season.

"The Sandman series has always been focused exclusively on Dream’s story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season,” said Heinberg in a statement to Netflix.

“We are extremely grateful to Netflix for bringing the team all back together and giving us the time and resources to make a faithful adaptation in a way that we hope will surprise and delight the comics’ loyal readers as well as fans of our show.”

However, the show still finds itself amidst a bunch of controversy, as series creator and original author Neil Gaiman has been accused of sexual miconduct by several individuals. The announcement of The Sandman season 2 being its final came on the eve of this controversy.

The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has been accused of s*xual misconduct

Back in July 2024, The Sandman author Neil Gaiman was accused of s*xual misconduct by around five women. The allegations were made on the podcast ran by Tortoise Media and was titled Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman. All of the five women were interviewed in the podcast.

All of the women who accused Gaiman met him either through an event or personally worked with him for a while. One of the biggest accusations came from a woman known as Scarlett Pavlovich, who used to be a former nanny for the author's child. Gaiman allegedly s*xually assaulted her just a few moments after meeting her in February 2022.

In January 2025, another exposé dropped, shedding further light on the allegations against the Good Omens creator, in which more women came forward with their own stories about the author. Since then, Disney and Dark Horse comics have suspended their partnerships with Neil Gaiman. However, the author continues to deny these claims on his blog.

Where can fans watch The Sandman season 2?

The Sandman season 2 will be available to watch on Netflix when it premieres in 2025. The show follows Morpheus, the King of Dreams, who is finally set free and fights to earn whats his again. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"After years of imprisonment, Morpheus — the King of Dreams — embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power."

The series stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, among others. For further updates, stay tuned.

