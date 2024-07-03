What is Neil Gaiman accused of? Details explored after explosive revelations 

English author Neil Gaiman is widely known for the popular DC comic titled The Sandman. He has also written several books including Coraline (2022), Good Omens (1990), Trigger Warning (2015), and more.

Recently, Gaiman has been accused of se*ual assault as revealed by Tortoise Media on July 3, 2024,

The 63-year-old author, screenwriter, and comic creator reigning from Portchester, Hampshire has won numerous prestigious accolades to date including the Hugo Award, and the Bram Stoker Award for his phenomenal wordplay and unique writing.

What is Neil Gaiman accused of? Everything we know so far

Expand Tweet

Trending

Neil Gaiman, full name Neil Richard MacKinnon Gaiman is in some serious soup lately. The 63-year-old British veteran horror writer has been accused of se*ual assault by two women.

The report was filed against him by two women in New Zealand, with whom he was in consensual relationships over the years. According to the ladies, he se*ually assaulted them and abused them physically, while he was living with them. He also practiced painful penetration and rough s*x with these women.

One of the women who is a former nanny named Scarlett was assaulted by the author in 2022. According to her, Gaiman engaged in brutal se*ual acts with her during the same time period.

The other victim K, who is the author's fan, was assaulted s*xually by Gaiman in 2005.

The revelation happened on Tortoise’s exclusive podcast, which aired on July 3, 2024. It is a four-part podcast, in which the women share their experiences with Neil Gaiman.

The third podcast also features the New Zealand police, who tell one of the victims that there is not enough evidence to charge Gaiman. The podcast is divided into four episodes listed below -

Episode one: the bath

Episode two: the Whatsapps

Episode three: the pond

Episode four: the fan

What does Neil Gaiman say against the charges that were pressed against him?

Gaiman has denied all the allegations of assault and inhumane behavior. According to the author, while he was in a relationship with these ladies, the carnal activities that he engaged in were all consensual.

The police have also not found enough evidence against him to date. The WhatsApp messages that have been found also appear in Gaiman’s favor and that he had sought consent. He had also offered the police help to investigate this grave matter and has not been jailed as of yet.

The claims and the charges these two women have made are untrue according to Tortoise Media, who broke the story first and also recorded the podcast.

According to Tortoise's understanding of this case, Scarlett has a medical condition that causes her to be delusional, which also makes her paranoid and have false memories. K on the other hand was motivated by regret because of her relationship with Gaiman, which made her press false charges against him.

The podcast titled, The Allegations against Neil Gaiman, is now streaming on the free Tortoise audio app.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback