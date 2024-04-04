7 greatest characters created by Neil Gaiman

Neil Gaiman is one of the most acclaimed authors. The vast body of his work ranges from comics to novels including screenplays, and short fiction. It is then no wonder that several of his works have been chosen to be adapted into films and television shows.

The British author born in 1960 started his career as a journalist. He came into the public foray with the paperback biography of the pop music group Duran Duran. Since then the author has focused largely on the fantasy and sci-fi genre creating marvelous characters through them.

Neil Gaiman's characters comprise ghosts, superheroes, animated vegetables, and everything in between. Here is a list of the seven iconic characters conceptualized by the author.

7 characters created by Neil Gaiman that prove his genius as an artist

1) Coraline Jones - Coraline (2009)

Coraline Jones is one of the most humane characters penned by the writer. The character tries to navigate a complex life as a young adult, all the while aware of her human faults. A deeply philosophical piece of work by the writer, Caroline's character holds a mirror to the audience.

Caroline directed by Henry Selick follows a young girl who discovers a hidden door in her house. Revealing a fantasy land, she must make an impossible choice to remain there.

2) Shadow Moon - American Gods (2017)

The main protagonist and central character of American Gods, Shadow Moon is a well-balanced character. As a Demi-God, the character works as a liaison between the war of the Old Gods and the New Gods in the series by maintaining his strong moral compass.

American Gods is created by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green. The plot of the show is as follows,

"A recently released ex-convict named Shadow meets a man who calls himself Mr. Wednesday and knows more than he should about Shadow's life and past."

3) Dream/Morpheus - The Sandman (2022)

Dream is a very complex character from Neil Gaiman's universe. A spiritual entity, Dream/Morpheus is the living embodiment of human characteristics. Succinct with magical abilities, Dream's character is the bridge between the human state and a higher consciousness.

Sandman is created by Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg. The plot of the show revolves around a wizard who entraps Dream in a magical box for centuries. Upon release, Dream starts collecting his lost equipment.

4) The Heroes - Marvel 1602 (2003)

Marvel 1602 (Image via Marvel)

The comic book issue reimagines the Marvel superheroes in Neil Gaiman's style. Heroes including Spider-Man, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, and the Guardians of the Galaxy all come together to fight evil in 1600s England. All these characters transform in Gaiman's hands becoming heroes in a different era.

The eight-issue comic book revolves around the issues surrounding England in 1602 and the various superheroes that save the day.

5) The Gods - American Gods (2017)

The various Gods in American Gods form the basis of the show. Compelling and mysterious, the Gods are mythical but served with a modern twist by the writer. Choosing one God from the series is difficult, as each depicts unique characteristics. The presence of the Gods poses the question of good and evil to the audience.

American Gods revolves around Shadow Moon and his encounter with the mystical realm through the mysterious Mr. Wednesday.

6) Crowley - Good Omens (2019)

Crowley is a Biblical character who lured Eve to the Garden of Eden as the serpent. Transforming the devil from his devious ways to one accustomed to the ways of humanity, the writer provides a unique perspective on the understanding of good and evil.

Good Omens is created by Neil Gaiman. The plot of the show is as follows,

"The End of the World is coming, which means a fussy Angel and a loose-living Demon who've become overly fond of life on Earth are forced to form an unlikely alliance to stop Armageddon."

7) The Corinthian - The Sandman (2022)

The Corinthian is another interesting character in the Sandman universe. The character was created to hold a black mirror on humanity's face revealing all the ugly parts of it. Corinthian's rule consists of terror and fear, suppressing all things pure and good in humans.

The Sandman's cast includes Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, and Patton Oswalt. The show is streaming on Netflix.

Neil Gaiman's Dead Boy Detectives will have eight episodes and premiere on Netflix on April 25, 2024.