How powerful is Lucifer in The Sandman? Theories about their possible plans with Dream in season 2

With the premiere of Netflix x DC's The Sandman, viewers have finally been treated to the beautiful world of Neil Gaiman's comic book being recreated for the screen.

It features Tom Sturridge's Dream, aka Lord Morpheus, as he returns from being trapped for over a century by an occult ritual, and goes on a journey to restore order to his Kingdom of Dreaming.

The Sandman on Netflix also brought forth Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer. One of the most iconic characters from the comic book series, according to fans, Christie has done a fantastic job at portraying the Ruler of Hell. There are also some interesting setups added here along the way, and some potential storylines from the comic book that can be implemented going into season two.

Here, we take a look at how powerful Lucifer is and how their storyline could be expanded upon in season two.

Possible storylines for Lucifer in The Sandman

In The Sandman, we are introduced to the ruler of hell. Right off the bat, it has to be said that Lucifer is one of the most powerful beings in the DC Universe. Lucifer is also being described as the most beautiful of all the angels.

According to Fandom, being born in the void before all creations, two brothers by the name of Lucifer and Michael were created by Yahweh. They were guided on how to use their powers and were responsible for creating the DC Omniverse.

Lucifer was one of God's favorites, but when they rebelled, Lucifer was banished from Heaven and sent to rule over Hell. Reluctantly ruling over Hell for eons and eons, they received the name of the Devil, Satan, and more. Not evil themselves, Lucifer still went on to commit some dirty deeds and caused some complications as they grew bored with their existence.

Lucifer is, of course, one of the strongest entities out there. As a matter of fact though, they are only second to Yahweh themselves. The collective powers of the Endless probably won't be able to defeat them, hence outwitting them is the only way to go.

Lucifer was an Archangel, so he is definitely a powerful being, with powers of nigh-omnipotence, immortality, superhuman abilities and flight, among other powers.

In episode four, Dream and Lucifer engaged in a duel so that Dream could get his helmet back. Of course, Dream emerges victorious through extreme difficulty, but since Lucifer is the strongest being in the universe, they feel utter shame and start plotting revenge. At the end of season 1, we see Lucifer planning something devious with the Dukes of Hell, and it looks like season two is going to be all about them.

While The Sandman still hasn't been renewed for season 2, it isn't too much of a stretch to think that it might focus on Dream and Lucifer battling it out. In the comics, Lucifer also abandons their post at hell, so maybe that could be a potential plot line to be explored. Dream also travels back to hell to save Nada from Lucifer, another potential plot point that could perhaps be explored.

Whatever it may be, we will have to wait until season two drops. Until then, you can rewatch The Sandman, streaming on Netflix now.

