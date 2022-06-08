What are the powers of the Endless from DC's Sandman?

Netflix confirmed that The Sandman would be available to stream on August 5th, and we will be introduced to a dysfunctional family of cosmic entities known as the Endless. The upcoming show is based on DC's comic book written by Neil Gaiman, and the live-adaptation attaches Allan Heinberg and David S. Goyer as the developers alongside Gaiman.

Fans want to learn more about the mysterious family of mighty beings. So, here is everything we know about Endless so far.

DC Sandman's Endless: All seven members and their powers

The mysterious family consists of seven members, including Dream, Death, Destiny, Despair, Desire, Delirium, and Destruction. They are also said to be the children of time and night, and each of them holds unique powers. Let's take a look at the powers the cosmic entities have.

1) Dream

Dream is the oldest sibling, and he appears as a pale, tall young man who is the child of the night. As the name suggests, Dream keeps an eye on the dreams anyone sees while sleeping, whether good or bad. Dream has complete control over nightmares, insomnia, and even sleep.

Apart from this, he can open portals to different dimensions and can even travel to the realm of a living entity's dreams. He is so powerful that he can also manipulate the dreams and send them back to their minds. Not only that, but he can also curse someone with eternal walking. If he curses anyone, the person would be trapped in sleepwalking.

2) Death

In the DC comic books, Death is not considered a casual Grim Reaper or an agent of death; in fact, she is death herself, the end of a living entity. Her powers can't be measured in words, as she has the unique ability to free a soul from its human form and help it find a way to its destination. Sometimes she also uses her powers for good, such as providing a second life to someone by merging their bodies with life.

3) Destiny

Destiny is a cloaked old man who decides the fate of all living beings. He knows everything that has ever happened or will occur in the future. The immortal and ageless entity carries a book, which consists of the universe's history that he has memorized.

Even though Destiny is blind, he can see even the tiny details of the past, present, and future.

4) Despair

Despair has two forms, both of which have the same powers and abilities. Her first form is an obese woman who is always naked, and the second one is tall and has a tattoo. Despair's powers are related to emotional aspects such as fear, anxiety, hopelessness, and whatnot. She can travel around mortal beings and play with their emotions without even getting noticed.

5) Desire

The third youngest member of Endless and twin of Despair, Desire can change their gender as per the situation. Desire is the embodiment of fulfillment and has an old rivalry with Dream, drives unnecessary desires in the hearts of human beings that often ruin them.

Desires can motivate a person to lead a successful life, driving a human towards madness. So, Desire in The Sandman holds the key to making or ruining a human's life.

6) Delirium

She is the youngest member of Endless and was previously known as Delight, the symbol of happiness. However, things changed in an ugly way when she turned into Delirium. Her powers change with the fluctuations in her disposition. With her rising temperament, she can drive anyone towards insanity.

7) Destruction

Destruction is known for destroying things, places, or people. He holds the capability to destroy everything. He is also referred to as the God of Destruction and creation. So, you could say that he is one of the most influential members of the Endless. However, he didn't land with the other Endless members. It has been a long time since Destruction decided to abandon his realm, which led to a conflict between him and the rest of the members.

