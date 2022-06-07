Who is DC's Johanna Constantine? Origin explored as 'The Sandman' trailer 2 showcases Jenna Coleman

Jenna Coleman is all set to star in the role of Johanna Constantine in the upcoming The Sandman series on Netflix. Based on the hit VERTIGO/DC Comic series of the same name, the series will follow the adventures of Morpheus, the King of Dreams, and see him restore the order to the kingdom of Dreaming.

The Sandman has been highly anticipated by many. Coring that the series creator and highly acclaimed writer Neil Gaiman is involved over here, too, many fans believe the series to be in safe hands. However, one name does stand out the most, and that's that of Johanna Constantine. So, let's explore who the character is and where she fits in The Sandman's story.

Exploring the origins of Johanna Constantine from The Sandman series

Johanna Constantine (Image via Netflix)

Johanna Constantine was created by Neil Gaiman and first appeared in the pages of The Sandman #13. Jenna Coleman will portray her in the upcoming series.

If you think the name sounds very similar, you're right. Johanna Constantine is related to John Constantine. She is a distant ancestor of John Constantine and retains all his witticisms. Also, a significant bit of trivia, Neil Gaiman created Johanna Constantine as a tribute to Alan Moore, the creator of John Constantine.

According to Fandom, in The Sandman comics, Johanna was the daughter of Lord and Lady Constantine. Johanna got orphaned at a very young age as her parents would end up being hanged for treason. She would then be forced into poverty and would have to live out the rest of her days like that until she was presented with an opportunity.

Johanna Constantine (Image via DC Comics)

In 1785, she would be asked by King George III to retrieve the Pandora's Box, and if she were successful in doing so, her title would be reinstated, and she would receive a lovely home to live in. She would, of course, be successful in doing so, and her title would be reinstated. She would also inherit the Blackwood Manor and rename it Fawney Rig.

She would cross paths with Dream, who believed the devil and the key to achieving powers and wealth four years later. However, Dream would hypnotize her and present her with an unknown offer in exchange for rescuing her son Orpheus from the dungeons of the aristocrats.

She would be successful in saving Orpheus and would pass away at the age of 99. This would lead Dream to fulfill his offer by having a grave built in her honor on the island of Orpheus. His priests would tend it until the day Orpheus passed away.

Johanna Constantine also possesses the powers of occultism. This means she is a master user of magic. As they are called, Occultists use textbooks to invoke magic and are highly knowledgeable about it.

Johanna Constantine (Image via Netflix)

We're not sure how her story will be adapted in The Sandman Netflix series because Jenna Coleman is set to play two versions of Johanna Constantine. On top, one will be the described version, while the other will be a more modern version of her that many believe to be a gender-swapped version of John Constantine.

We will find out soon as The Sandman premieres on August 5, 2022.

