Top 5 superheroes who would fit perfectly in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

With the corruption spreading and dark powers about, Fortnite needs defenders now more than ever. With traditional weapons being unable to harm the dreadful cubes, it's time something or someone more powerful was brought into the fold.

While it's unlikely these superheroes will be brought into the game as skins or NPCs anytime soon, according to fans, they would have fit into this season perfectly, given their unique abilities.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: 5 superheroes that would suit the current season

5) Sylvie Laufeydottir

After betraying Loki and splitting reality right down the middle, taking care of a few enigmatic cubes shouldn't be too hard for Sylvie Laufeydottir. Given her wit and power, she would have fit right into the season's theme.

Sadly, given that Loki was added to the Crew subscription just recently, a few months ago, it's unlikely that Sylvie will be coming to the game anything soon.

4) Doctor Strange

StrawDesertHD @StrawDesertHD He's the master of the mystic arts. And he's *WANTED* in Fortnite! (by a lot of people)Here's my design of a comic/MCU mashup of Doctor Strange from the Marvel Comics in Fortnite! Equipped with the Strange Sigils Harvesting Tools & The Cloak of Levitation Backbling! He's the master of the mystic arts. And he's *WANTED* in Fortnite! (by a lot of people)Here's my design of a comic/MCU mashup of Doctor Strange from the Marvel Comics in Fortnite! Equipped with the Strange Sigils Harvesting Tools & The Cloak of Levitation Backbling! https://t.co/RHIKxndfjW

If not the Sorcerer Supreme, who else would stop the Cubes? Doctor Strange would have been a near-perfect addition to this season as an NPC or skin.

Given his history and ability to see every possible outcome with the help of the Eye of Agamotto, the Mothership wouldn't have been able to even approach the island. Nonetheless, with more Marvel cosmetics rumoured to arrive soon, perhaps Doctor Strange will be among them.

3) Agatha Harkness

thomas @justafag666 @FortniteGame @Marvel can we get an Agatha Harkness and Scarlet Witch skin for halloween 🥺 @FortniteGame @Marvel can we get an Agatha Harkness and Scarlet Witch skin for halloween 🥺

With Fortnitemares around the corner, Agatha Harkness would have been the perfect skin to add to the mix of cosmetics coming into the game for Halloween.

While not as famous as other superheroes within the MCU, she's still powerful enough to take on Scarlet Witch and live to tell the tale. Having her go toe-to-toe with the evil cube queen would have been Epic.

2) John Constantine

ALEX @AlexIceGem_ Still waiting for Constantine, cmon fortnite Still waiting for Constantine, cmon fortnite

Where there are demons, dark magic, and corruption, John Constantine can't be far away. However, it would be hard to add him to Fortnite, given that John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, is already there. Nonetheless, maybe sometime in the future, a different version of him may be added to Fortnite.

1) Scarlet Witch

Given that she's one of the most popular superheroes at the moment after the hit series WandaVision having her in the current season of Fortnite would have made a lot of sense.

Because the show even showcased a Halloween event, a crossover with the skin would have been fantastic. Maybe in the future, Epic Games will add her to the game.

