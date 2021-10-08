Fortnite upcoming Halloween skins (2021): Leaks, teasers and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is expected to contain a lot of Halloween skins, and Epic Games hasn't disappointed players so far. From Frankenstein's Monster to Skelatara, a wide range of spooky cosmetic items have arrived in the Item Shop already.

However, Fortnitemares 2021 has just begun and several skins are yet to be released. As usual, these include some authentic skins as well as crossovers.

Most anticipated Halloween skins coming in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Epic Games has teased some of the upcoming Halloween skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 with tarot card pictures. As of now, there are five tarot cards and interestingly, each has its own meaning.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey One of the Tarot card pictures without the "FORTNITEMARES" text One of the Tarot card pictures without the "FORTNITEMARES" text https://t.co/PMeREoiItA

Some tarot card pictures were also teased with the Frankenstein's Monster skin:

'The Walking Dead' collaboration

One of the tarot card pictures contains a hat, which seems like a hint toward a collaboration with The Walking Dead. The popular Netflix series revolves around a zombie apocalypse, which matches the spooky Fortnitemares theme.

HYPEX @HYPEX SECOND "The Walking Dead" COLLAB IS FINALLY HAPPENING LATE THIS MONTH! SECOND "The Walking Dead" COLLAB IS FINALLY HAPPENING LATE THIS MONTH! https://t.co/nOwzSpqh2B

Mummy skin

Prominent Fortnite leaker, HYPEX, had talked about the release of a Mummy skin months ago. There was a possibility that this skin would be scrapped, but from the looks of it, Epic Games will release it in the form of the Golden Skull Trooper.

Skeletara, the Halloween version of Renegade Raider, is currently available in the Item Shop. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if Fortnite releases another Halloween-style OG skin.

HYPEX @HYPEX We will finally get The Mummy skin i leaked a while ago, maybe a Pyramid POI Finally? 😳 (Also, Golden Skull Trooper)"The Mummy will also be lurching on the Island as a Character later in the month, trying to find his way home to the Underworld." We will finally get The Mummy skin i leaked a while ago, maybe a Pyramid POI Finally? 😳 (Also, Golden Skull Trooper)"The Mummy will also be lurching on the Island as a Character later in the month, trying to find his way home to the Underworld." https://t.co/AZ4QFfsKDM

The arrival of the Golden Skull Trooper Mummy skin might lead to a Pyramid POI's release as well.

Shadow Midas

Players might remember Shadow Midas as the boss of Fortnitemares 2020. Surprisingly, the character never made it to the Item Shop, and the demand for the skin has been sky-scraping ever since.

The Shadow Midas skin was recently teased, and it is safe to assume that Epic Games will finally release it in Fortnitemares 2021:

Dark Skully

Also Read

The Dark Skully skin in Fortnite has been in the works for over a year now. Players have been eagerly waiting for it since Chapter 2 Season 4, and the latest tarot card pictures have hinted that the skin will finally be released this season.

Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite is all about cubes and spookiness. The developers also buffed XP lately, and the community is close to having no complaints about the new season.

Edited by Sabine Algur