When is Shadow Midas coming to Fortnite? Leaks, new teaser, and more

It is impossible to keep Midas out of Fortnite as the popular character finds a way into the lore time and time again.

As of now, gamers have seen Midas arrive in the game in various forms. While some of these forms were as NPCs, others were available as cosmetics in the Item Shop.

The Fortnite Halloween Celebration event 2021 has commenced and Epic has already revealed a bunch of information regarding the upcoming skins in the game and a little about Shadow Midas.

Recent leaks indicate that Epic might be adding Shadow Midas as a Fortnite Halloween skin soon.

Fortnite: Details regarding the arrival of Shadow Midas

Epic recently released an official statement regarding the commencement of the Fortnite Halloween Celebration event 2021. The background of the posters that were revealed resembles a deck of cards. One of the cards consists of a handprint that eagle eyed gamers claim belongs to Midas.

This has raised speculation regarding the arrival of Shadow Midas. Since the poster doesn't give fans much to go on, it is quite difficult to narrow down on the possible dates.

Fortnite's Halloween Celebration event was recently released and it is set to stay until the end of this month. Since Midas is one of the most popular characters, Epic might add the Shadow Midas closer to Halloween.

Rumors regarding Midas' arrival started to grow stronger as data miners revealed the Fortnite Crew Exclusive banner. The banner consists of a hand print that undoubtedly belongs to Midas.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New Fortnite Crew Exclusive Banner New Fortnite Crew Exclusive Banner https://t.co/tJV7QX57Cr

The Crew Packs for the month of September to November consist of the characters who are associated with Midas. One of the cinematic trailers concerning the Burning Wolf revealed a golden handprint that undoubtedly belonged to Midas. The close resemblance between the two handprints confirms that Shadow Midas will be arriving anytime soon in the game.

Also Read

Shadow Midas was initially revealed to the public during Fortnitemares 2020. The popular character came in as a boss for the Midas' Revenge event. The Shadow style was quite popular among gamers and everyone expected it to feature in the Item Shop soon but that never materialized.

Gamers were left disappointed as the skin has not been in the game ever since. However, with Halloween back once again, gamers are hopeful for the arrival of Shadow Midas in the game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi