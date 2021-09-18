Fortnite Season 8 animated short film hints at return of Midas

Midas is one of the most loved cosmetics in Fortnite. The developers have released several different variants of the cosmetic, and all of them are equally loved in the community. The unending affection towards Midas often raises the question of its return to the game.

The debate regarding Midas' return may have reached a conclusion as a recent short animation teased the popular Fortnite character. Although it is quite early to confirm any speculation, gamers can expect him to return to the island soon.

This article will reveal details regarding the return of Midas in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Glimpses of Midas raises his chances of arrival

The short animated video that was recently released shows the stealthy skills of "The Burning Wolf". The entire video demonstrates its valor and combat techniques, however, the significant point of interest is at the end of the clip.

The Burning Wolf was coming for the central protagonist, but it only managed to lay its hand upon a sheet of paper with a golden handprint. This explicitly reveals that it was coming for Midas.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey For some reason Epic Games has removed the "The First Shadows The Burning Wolf Animated Comic" video from YouTube and twitter, so here is a reupload for those who haven't seen it yet/wanna see it. For some reason Epic Games has removed the "The First Shadows The Burning Wolf Animated Comic" video from YouTube and twitter, so here is a reupload for those who haven't seen it yet/wanna see it. https://t.co/WV6oXzZFCC

The clip doesn't end at this point, as viewers can see the focus moving away from the Burning Wolf, and reveal a workstation. The one sitting there has hands of gold with tattoos closely resembling those in Midas' hand. There is a golden gun nearby and the file contains the A.L.T.E.R. logo.

It is speculated that Midas was trying out whether Burning Wolf could undertake risky jobs and join the First Shadows.

The glimpse of Midas has already excited gamers as everyone expects him to return to Fortnite soon. The excitement is more due to the fact that Epic will definitely edit the cosmetic and roll out Midas in a brand new avatar.

Gamers are already hyped up about the prospect and are looking forward to getting hold of the coveted skin in Fortnite Season 8. Midas's previous visit was marked with the character arriving in a summer-themed outfit.

Also Read

No official dates have been provided regarding the release and gamers will have to wait patiently. The short animated trailer was initially released by the developers, which was scrapped off soon after. Whether there is some kind of delay in bringing Midas back to the island will be clear in the coming days.

Edited by R. Elahi