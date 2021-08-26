Midas is alive and returning to Fortnite with his 3 best agents for revenge

Midas is one of the most popular Fortnite characters ever and is now returning to the game. The upcoming Fortnite Crew packs will feature the 'First Shadows,' a group of three unique operatives that can only work together under the direction of Midas.

The arrival of 'First Shadows' also implies that Midas didn't die in Chapter 2, Season 3, owing to a shark attack. Instead, he was assembling a team to make an empire.

Here's everything players can expect from the upcoming Fortnite Crew skins.

How is Midas linked to the First Shadows in Fortnite?

Midas was always a great leader, and wanted to build his own empire. For this, he naturally required a strong team of talented individuals.

The First Shadows is a team of Midas' three most trustworthy operatives:

The Burning Wolf- Midas' First Enforcer

Chaos Origins- Midas' First Redeemed

Sierra- Midas' first pardoned

The first enforcer. The first redeemed. And the first pardoned.



The most secret of Midas’ operatives are joining the Fortnite Crew starting September 2021.



Learn more about The First Shadows and what’s coming to Fortnite Crew over the next three months https://t.co/BNdD7NwPxz pic.twitter.com/QQjjjiW97T — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 25, 2021

The Burning Wolf, Chaos, and Sierra are highly skilled operatives, but it was doubtful that they could have worked together in a team. Only a genius like Midas could unite them.

The most anticipated First Shadows member is undoubtedly Chaos Origins. Chaos Agent is already a known skin among players, and Fortnite has been teasing its 'Final Form' for a long time now.

In the survey you can also see a Chaos Agent type skin that might be what epic hinted in Season 2 🤔 pic.twitter.com/r1xg2V2wSR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 14, 2021

From its looks, Chaos Origins from First Shadows is the highly-anticipated Chaos Agent outfit's final form.

It is worth noting that the members of First Shadows will arrive as Fortnite Crew skins over the next three months.

In September, crew members will witness The Burning Wolf, followed by Chaos and Sierra in October and November, respectively.

Monthly Crew packs containing these characters shall be available at 7 PM EST/ 8 PM EDT every month's eve.

How to get a bonus Style for First Shadows outfits

As of now, there's no information on how Midas met the three members of First Shadows. To know this, players must wait as Epic Games will soon reveal the backstory for each operative.

Subscribed users who will have all three First Shadows skins in November will also get their bonus Styles.

First Shadows in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

It is safe to assume that Midas' return will bring some great twists and turns to the Fortnite storyline in Chapter 2, Season 8. He might not rely on a Doomsday device for revenge this time around, but the First Shadows.

