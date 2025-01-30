Chicago Fire season 13 episode 11 ending explained: What happened to Trudy?

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 11, titled In The Trenches: Part I, aired on January 29, 2025, at 9 pm ET on NBC. This episode was part of the One Chicago crossover with Chicago Med and Chicago PD. The drama began with a massive gas explosion and fire in a downtown building, putting the city’s first responders to the test.

As the fire spread and threatened nearby buildings, firefighters, paramedics, and police worked relentlessly to save lives. The chaos grew and tensions rose, as they struggled to control the situation.

Amid the emergency, Trudy, Mouch’s wife, was shot, and the episode ended with a cliffhanger.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 11: Explosion in Downtown Chicago

Chicago Fire (Image via Instagram / @nbconechicago)

The explosion and fire in Chicago Fire season 13 episode 11 took place in a commercial building in Downtown Chicago. The blast caused a panic, as many people were trapped inside. The fire quickly spread beyond the basement, threatening nearby buildings, including one that housed the city’s important server room.

First responders rushed to the scene, with Lieutenant Kidd leading her team to rescue those trapped in the basement. They also had to assess the building’s damage, as the foundation began to show signs of failure.

Chicago Fire (Image via Instagram / @nbconechicago)

The fire continued to spread underground, making the situation worse. Dr. Frost and the paramedics worked alongside the firefighters and police to treat the injured.

The situation took a darker turn when it was revealed that someone had purposely set off the explosion. The attack targeted the building’s server room, which contained data for the city's pension plan. With limited access to the gas shutoff valve, the responders had to work fast, knowing another explosion could happen at any moment.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 11: What happened to Lieutenant Kidd?

In season 13 episode 11, Lieutenant Kidd found herself in a dangerous situation. During the explosion, she was part of a rescue team inside the commercial building, trying to save those trapped below. However, things quickly became more dangerous when the building started to collapse, putting everyone inside at risk.

As the fire spread fast and the condition worsened, Kidd and her team had to make quick decisions to save lives. They ended up in the subway tunnels below, helping trapped people and making sure the first responders were safe. Unfortunately, another explosion occurred, cutting off their access to the tunnels and leaving Kidd unable to communicate with the rest of the team.

Chicago Fire (Image via Instagram / @nbconechicago)

Severide rushed into the tunnels to find Kidd through the debris, but the rubble blocked their way. The episode ended with Kidd’s fate uncertain.

Other highlights of Chicago Fire season 13 episode 11

In Chicago Fire season 13 episode 11, the fire not only put civilians' lives at risk but also tested the strength of the first responders. Herrmann, known for his leadership, had to work with a new recruit, Pascal.

Their partnership was tested as they navigated the disaster, with Herrmann making tough decisions while dealing with internal struggles about his role.

Chicago Fire (Image via Instagram / @nbconechicago)

Meanwhile, Violet, Novak, and Dr. Frost were thrown into the chaos of the fire, handling triage and trying to save lives. The pressure to make life-or-death decisions made the situation harder for the team.

Frost’s ride-along turned into a high-stress emergency as they treated victims, while the fire and danger grew. The tension increased when more information came out about the people behind the explosion, leading to a large police presence at the scene.

In the midst of the crisis, Mouch realized he had forgotten his wife Trudy’s birthday, causing a tense moment between them. But Mouch’s guilt was overshadowed when Trudy was shot while trying to protect the area.

Fans of the franchise can watch Chicago Fire season 13 episode 11 on NBC and Peacock.

