Chicago Fire season 13 episode 8 ending explained: Where is Severide?

The much-awaited fall finale of Chicago Fire season 13 episode 8, called Quicksand, aired on NBC on November 20, 2024. As the episode marked a turning point for many characters, it also deepened the mystery surrounding their future arcs.

From unexpected revelations to farewells, the episode was an emotional rollercoaster.

One of the most gripping storylines of the episode centered on Joe Cruz and the troubling return of his past. Also, Carver's newfound bond with a stray dog took a bittersweet turn.

However, the absence of a fan-favorite character, Kelly Severide, created a palpable void in the episode’s dynamics.

Severide's absence in Chicago Fire season 13 episode 8 was talked about a little by the Firehouse 51 team. While his work in Michigan keeps him away from the team, it’s clear that his return is eagerly awaited.

His absence, although temporary, continues to influence the storyline and adds intrigue for upcoming episodes.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 8: When is Severide expected to return?

Kelly Severide's absence during Chicago Fire season 13 episode 8 was deeply felt by fans and his fellow firefighters at Firehouse 51. Joe Cruz humorously explained his absence early in the episode “Severide's got some fire inspection boondoggle in Michigan,” as he said it to Tony and Capp, who couldn’t help but joke about their lieutenant’s trip.

Later, Stella Kidd gave a heartfelt update during a chat with Violet Mikami. When Violet asked about Severide’s well-being, Stella replied, “He’s doing good. But he’s decided to come back a little early, which, of course, I’m happy about.”

Violet playfully remarked, “He misses you. That’s sweet,” which brought a smile to Stella’s face, showing the strength of their bond.

This conversation confirmed that Severide was coming back soon, which made his wife and coworkers feel better. While his temporary departure highlights his dedication to improving his skills as an arson investigator, it also underscores his deep ties to Firehouse 51.

Stella’s anticipation of his homecoming reflects not just their personal bond but also the integral role Severide plays in the team’s dynamic.

Fans can look forward to Severide getting back into the action at the firehouse soon, and his return promises to bring resolution to his brief absence while advancing his storyline.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 8: Joe Cruz's past returns to haunt him

In Chicago Fire season 13 episode 8, Joe Cruz encountered a terrifying situation when he found a bullet in his locker. This disturbing discovery brought back memories of his brother Leon’s connection to the Insane Kings gang.

Cruz was troubled and said, “I thought I left this behind me. Why is it coming back now?”

Things got worse when Cruz received a disturbing package with the ashes of Flaco, the gang leader he had abandoned in a fire years ago to save Leon.

The message was clear that Flaco’s cousin wanted revenge. Cruz told Herrmann, “This isn’t just about the past. It’s about what’s waiting for me now.”

The episode ended on a suspenseful note, with Cruz grappling with the realization that his family’s history continues to endanger him. He was clearly scared, but also determined to keep his loved ones safe.

Herrmann told him, “You’ve faced worse and come out stronger. Don’t let them pull you back into their world.”

This storyline revisits Cruz’s early struggles, showcasing how far he has come while also emphasizing the lingering consequences of his past.

It sets the stage for a high-stakes conflict in the upcoming episodes, ensuring fans remain on edge.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 8: Carver is forced to say goodbye to his new canine friend

In Chicago Fire season 13 episode 8, Sam Carver's emotional story added a touching element to the fall finale. When Carver found a lost dog near the firehouse, he quickly became attached to it, calling it "Buddy" and finding comfort in its company.

Carver told Herrmann, “He’s just what this firehouse needs,” and Herrmann teased him about his new companion.

But Chief Dom Pascal ended Carver's happiness by saying, “This is a firehouse, not a pet shelter.” Even though Carver protested, Pascal made him find a new home for the dog.

The emotional goodbye came when Carver handed Buddy over to a rescue family, saying, “You’ll be better off here. I’m sorry I couldn’t keep you.”

The scene was a stark reminder of the firehouse’s ongoing grief over the loss of their previous canine companion, Pouch. Carver’s close relationship with Buddy brought some comfort, making their separation even more painful.

His bond with the dog also showed his kinder side, giving the audience a deeper look at his character.

Carver’s story with Buddy reflected larger themes of loss, resilience, and community within Firehouse 51. It also suggested some disagreements between Carver and Chief Pascal, hinting at possible problems in later episodes.

As Carver said,

“Sometimes, the hardest choices are the ones that show us who we really are.”

Fans of the show can watch the new episode of Chicago Fire season 13 on NBC and Peacock.

