The Leopard season 1: Full list of cast explored

The Leopard Season 1 is an upcoming Italian Netflix mini-series based on Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa's novel Il Gattopardo. Set in the late 19th century during Italy’s unification, it begins as Giuseppe Garibaldi’s army nears control of Sicily.

Kim Rossi Stuart stars as Don Fabrizio Corbera, Prince of Salina, who navigates shifting alliances over six episodes to protect his family and preserve the aristocracy.

Tom Shankland directed four out of six episodes of the show, with the remaining two being helmed by Giuseppe Capotondi and Laura Luchetti. Richard Warlow and Benji Walters serve as writers in the series being produced by Indiana Production and Moonage Pictures. This is the second on-screen adaptation of The Leopard, the first being Luchino Visconti’s 1963 film of the same name.

Exploring the cast of The Leopard season 1

Kimmi Rossi Stuart as Don Fabrizio Corbera, Prince of Salina

Kimmi Rossi Stuart as Don Fabrizio Corbera in The Leopard season 1 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The cast of Netflix's adaptation of The Leopard is led by Kim Rossi Stuart, who plays Don Fabrizio Corbera, Prince of Salina. It is his family that gets caught in the center of turmoil in an Italy at the cusp of a societal and political upheaval.

An acclaimed Italian actor and director, Stuart reportedly comes from a family of actors and took up the craft at the age of five. He is known for his work both in theaters and on screen, and achieved popularity for films such as Poliziotti (1995) and Senza Pelle (1994)

Deva Cassel as Angelica Sedara

Deva Cassel as Angelica Sedara in The Leopard season 1 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Italian-French model and actress Deva Cassel takes on the role of Angelica Sedara in the series. Her character is the teenage daughter of the mayor, Don Calogero Sedàra, who gets engaged to Prince's nephew Tancredi but never truly manages to love him.

The daughter of Hollywood icon Monica Bellucci, 20-year-old Cassel has been successful in the modelling world, becoming a brand ambassador for Cartier and Dior. She made her acting debut in the indie film The Beautiful Summer (2023) before bagging the role of Angelica in the Netflix project.

Benedetta Porcaroli as Concetta

Benedetta Porcaroli as Concetta in The Leopard season 1 (Image via YouTube/@ Netflix)

Concetta is the second-oldest as well as favorite daughter of the Prince of Salina. She falls in love with her cousin, but is doomed for a heartbreak at the end of the revolution. Porcaroli embodies the role of Concetta in The Leopard season 1. She gained popularity after starring in the teen series Baby (2018-2020).

Saul Nanni as Tancredi

Saul Nanni as Tancredi in The Leopard season 1 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Tancredi, the Prince of Falconeri, is the nephew of the Prince of Salina who is in love with Concetta. However, he gets engaged to Angelica Sedara to create a strong political alliance in the face of social turmoil. In the show, Saul Nanni brings Tancredi to life. He is known for his work in films such as Under the Riccione Sun, and Love & Gelato.

Other talented actors who are part of the ensemble for The Leopard season 1 are listed as follows:

Paolo Calabresi (Boris)

Francesco Colella (The Good Mothers)

Astrid Meloni (The Swarm)

Francesco Di Leva (The Children’s Train)

The Leopard season 1 will be available for streaming on Netflix from Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

