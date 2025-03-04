  • home icon
  "Looks scary but definitely putting this on my list"—Fans react as Netflix drops first trailer for Karma starring Park Hae-soo and Shin Min-ah

By Nandini S I
Modified Mar 04, 2025 13:49 GMT
Netflix drops first trailer for Karma starring Park Hae-soo and Shin Min-ah
Netflix drops first trailer for Karma starring Park Hae-soo and Shin Min-ah (Images via Instagram.com/@illusomina and @haesoopark_official)

Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for a brand new drama Karma on March 4, 2025. The show features Park Hae-soo and Shin Min-ah in the lead roles. It is slated to premiere on April 4, 2025.

The short teaser video gives insight into a mystery that connects six individuals. It depicts more actions sequences and less dialogues. Fans are excited to see their favorite actors in a new avatar.

"Looks scary but definitely putting this on my list"
"This #Karma is gonna be so good, i can't wait to see it," a user wrote.
"I WILL BE THERE NO MATTER WHATTTT," another user replied.
"I’m excited for this show! I love these kind of shows (thrillers) and Park Hae-Soo being in it makes it even better," a fan replied.

Fans also speculate if the voice at the end of the teaser, which says "Just think of this as bad karma" belongs to Kim Nam-gil of The Fiery Priest fame. Some fans have also compared this upcoming K-drama to the American thriller show Yellowjackets.

"Is that Kim Nam Gil's voice???" a user wrote.
"Korean Yellowjackets? I’m in," a fan wrote.
"Stressed me tf out, thanks," a user replied.

Netflix releases trailer for Karma starring Park Hae-soo and Shin Min-ah

Netflix's upcoming mystery thriller, Karma follows six individuals whose lives get intertwined following unfortunate incidents. As seen in the poster, these individuals are tied together with a red thread of fate.

Mok Nam-gyeom witnesses an accident and he makes a deal that he cannot back out of. Meanwhile, JooYeon is a doctor who is suffering from childhood trauma and crosses paths with someone she did not want to see again. Elsewhere, Lee Hee-jun is a man drowning in debt and he is ready to go to any lengths to be absolved of it.

Gil-ryong, on the other hand, loses his job because of unfair means. He is given the task involving a big sum from a client. An Gyeong-nam is a high-profile doctor who has luxury in the palm of his hands, however one fateful incidents turns his life upside down. Seung-yeon is his girlfriend.

Karma stars Park Hae-soo as Mok Nam-gyeom aka the Witness and Shin Min-ah as Joo Yeon in the lead, along with Lee Hee-jun as The Debtor, Kim Sung-kyun as Gil-ryong, Lee Kwang-soo as An Gyeong-nam aka Glasses, and Gong Seung-yeon as Yu-jeong in pivotal roles.

Lee Il-hyung, known for movies like Remember, has helmed the direction and screenwriting for this K-drama. Karma reportedly consists of six episodes. It is adapted from the webtoon Akyeon by Choi Hee-sun.

Edited by DEEPALI
