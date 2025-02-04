On February 4, 2025, Netflix released an extensive list of K-dramas and movies slated for release in 2025.

In January, Netflix had announced K-dramas like When Life Gives You Tangerine, The Potato Lab, Resident Playbook, Squid Games Season 3, and Melo Movie. This new announcement provides a confirmed release date for some dramas and a tentative schedule for the rest.

With this confirmed list of releases on Netflix, fans will get a chance to see their favorite actors on screen once again. Park Bo-gum and IU's slice-of-life drama When Life Gives You Tangerines is one the most anticipated releases of March 2025. Hospital Playlist's spinoff Resident Playbook is another much-awaited title.

The announcement of Squid Game Season 3 sparked a wave of curiosity for the finale of the highly acclaimed drama. Actors like Suzy, Kim Woo-bin, Im Si-wan, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Go-eun, Lee Jun-ho, and many more will be seen in new roles.

Meanwhile, Weak Hero Class 2 makes a comeback sometime after April whereas Can This Love Be Translated? will greet us towards the end of the year.

K-drama and K-movies releasing on Netflix in 2025

First quarter

When The Stars Gossip • Series • Jan 4

Single’s Inferno Season 4 • Unscripted • Jan 14

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call • Series • Jan 24

Bogotá: City of the Lost • Film • Feb 4

Melo Movie • Series • Feb 14

The Potato Lab • Series • Mar 1

When Life Gives You Tangerines • Series • Mar 7

Revelations • Film

Second Quarter

Resident Playbook • Series • April

Heavenly Ever After • Series • April

Mercy for None • Series

Tastefully Yours • Series

Kian’s Bizarre B&B • Unscripted

The Devil’s Plan Season 2 • Unscripted

Karma • Series

Weak Hero Class 2 • Series

Lost in Starlight • Film

Dear Hongrang • Series

Squid Game Season 3 • Series • Jun 27

Third Quarter

Wall to Wall • Film

Love Untangled • Film

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies • Unscripted

Better Late Than Single • Unscripted

Mantis (working title) • Film

Aema • Series

You and Everything Else • Series

Crime Scene Zero • Unscripted

Trigger • Series

Fourth Quarter

Good News • Film

Genie, Make a Wish • Series

As You Stood By • Series

The Great Flood • Film

Can This Love Be Translated? • Series

The Price of Confession • Series

Cashero • Series

Physical: Asia • Unscripted

Culinary Class Wars Season 2 • Unscripted

Immediate Korean content releases on Netflix include Song Joong-ki's film Bogota: City of the Lost on February 4, Choi Woo-sik and Park Bo-young's Melo Movie on February 14, Kang Tae-oh and Lee Sun-bin's The Potato Lab on March 1 and Park Bo-gum and IU's When Life Gives You Tangerines on March 7.

