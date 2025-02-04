  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • From Weak Hero Class 2 to All the Love You Wish For: Netflix unveils first look of their 2025 K-drama lineup

From Weak Hero Class 2 to All the Love You Wish For: Netflix unveils first look of their 2025 K-drama lineup

By Nandini S I
Modified Feb 04, 2025 08:31 GMT
Netflix unveils K-drama lineup for 2025
Netflix unveils K-drama lineup for 2025 (Images: Instagram.com/@tvndrama and @netflixkcontent and X.com/cjndrama)

On February 4, 2025, Netflix released an extensive list of K-dramas and movies slated for release in 2025.

In January, Netflix had announced K-dramas like When Life Gives You Tangerine, The Potato Lab, Resident Playbook, Squid Games Season 3, and Melo Movie. This new announcement provides a confirmed release date for some dramas and a tentative schedule for the rest.

With this confirmed list of releases on Netflix, fans will get a chance to see their favorite actors on screen once again. Park Bo-gum and IU's slice-of-life drama When Life Gives You Tangerines is one the most anticipated releases of March 2025. Hospital Playlist's spinoff Resident Playbook is another much-awaited title.

also-read-trending Trending

The announcement of Squid Game Season 3 sparked a wave of curiosity for the finale of the highly acclaimed drama. Actors like Suzy, Kim Woo-bin, Im Si-wan, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Go-eun, Lee Jun-ho, and many more will be seen in new roles.

Meanwhile, Weak Hero Class 2 makes a comeback sometime after April whereas Can This Love Be Translated? will greet us towards the end of the year.

K-drama and K-movies releasing on Netflix in 2025

First quarter

  • When The Stars Gossip • Series • Jan 4
  • Single’s Inferno Season 4 • Unscripted • Jan 14
  • The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call • Series • Jan 24
  • Bogotá: City of the Lost • Film • Feb 4
  • Melo Movie • Series • Feb 14
  • The Potato Lab • Series • Mar 1
  • When Life Gives You Tangerines • Series • Mar 7
  • Revelations • Film

Second Quarter

  • Resident Playbook • Series • April
  • Heavenly Ever After • Series • April
  • Mercy for None • Series
  • Tastefully Yours • Series
  • Kian’s Bizarre B&B • Unscripted
  • The Devil’s Plan Season 2 • Unscripted
  • Karma • Series
  • Weak Hero Class 2 • Series
  • Lost in Starlight • Film
  • Dear Hongrang • Series
  • Squid Game Season 3 • Series • Jun 27

Third Quarter

  • Wall to Wall • Film
  • Love Untangled • Film
  • The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies • Unscripted
  • Better Late Than Single • Unscripted
  • Mantis (working title) • Film
  • Aema • Series
  • You and Everything Else • Series
  • Crime Scene Zero • Unscripted
  • Trigger • Series

Fourth Quarter

  • Good News • Film
  • Genie, Make a Wish • Series
  • As You Stood By • Series
  • The Great Flood • Film
  • Can This Love Be Translated? • Series
  • The Price of Confession • Series
  • Cashero • Series
  • Physical: Asia • Unscripted
  • Culinary Class Wars Season 2 • Unscripted

Immediate Korean content releases on Netflix include Song Joong-ki's film Bogota: City of the Lost on February 4, Choi Woo-sik and Park Bo-young's Melo Movie on February 14, Kang Tae-oh and Lee Sun-bin's The Potato Lab on March 1 and Park Bo-gum and IU's When Life Gives You Tangerines on March 7.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी