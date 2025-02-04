On February 4, 2025, Netflix released an extensive list of K-dramas and movies slated for release in 2025.
In January, Netflix had announced K-dramas like When Life Gives You Tangerine, The Potato Lab, Resident Playbook, Squid Games Season 3, and Melo Movie. This new announcement provides a confirmed release date for some dramas and a tentative schedule for the rest.
With this confirmed list of releases on Netflix, fans will get a chance to see their favorite actors on screen once again. Park Bo-gum and IU's slice-of-life drama When Life Gives You Tangerines is one the most anticipated releases of March 2025. Hospital Playlist's spinoff Resident Playbook is another much-awaited title.
The announcement of Squid Game Season 3 sparked a wave of curiosity for the finale of the highly acclaimed drama. Actors like Suzy, Kim Woo-bin, Im Si-wan, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Go-eun, Lee Jun-ho, and many more will be seen in new roles.
Meanwhile, Weak Hero Class 2 makes a comeback sometime after April whereas Can This Love Be Translated? will greet us towards the end of the year.
K-drama and K-movies releasing on Netflix in 2025
First quarter
- When The Stars Gossip • Series • Jan 4
- Single’s Inferno Season 4 • Unscripted • Jan 14
- The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call • Series • Jan 24
- Bogotá: City of the Lost • Film • Feb 4
- Melo Movie • Series • Feb 14
- The Potato Lab • Series • Mar 1
- When Life Gives You Tangerines • Series • Mar 7
- Revelations • Film
Second Quarter
- Resident Playbook • Series • April
- Heavenly Ever After • Series • April
- Mercy for None • Series
- Tastefully Yours • Series
- Kian’s Bizarre B&B • Unscripted
- The Devil’s Plan Season 2 • Unscripted
- Karma • Series
- Weak Hero Class 2 • Series
- Lost in Starlight • Film
- Dear Hongrang • Series
- Squid Game Season 3 • Series • Jun 27
Third Quarter
- Wall to Wall • Film
- Love Untangled • Film
- The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies • Unscripted
- Better Late Than Single • Unscripted
- Mantis (working title) • Film
- Aema • Series
- You and Everything Else • Series
- Crime Scene Zero • Unscripted
- Trigger • Series
Fourth Quarter
- Good News • Film
- Genie, Make a Wish • Series
- As You Stood By • Series
- The Great Flood • Film
- Can This Love Be Translated? • Series
- The Price of Confession • Series
- Cashero • Series
- Physical: Asia • Unscripted
- Culinary Class Wars Season 2 • Unscripted
Immediate Korean content releases on Netflix include Song Joong-ki's film Bogota: City of the Lost on February 4, Choi Woo-sik and Park Bo-young's Melo Movie on February 14, Kang Tae-oh and Lee Sun-bin's The Potato Lab on March 1 and Park Bo-gum and IU's When Life Gives You Tangerines on March 7.